Biden admin says government-funded 'safe smoking kits' never meant crack pipes

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the Biden administration "never" intended for federal funds to be spent on crack pipes, The Associated Press reported.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta also released a statement asserting that "no federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits."

Several right-leaning outlets reported this week that the Biden administration was "funding crack pipe distribution" or "Spending $30 [million] To Give Crack Pipes, Drug Kits To Addicts."

The stories referred to the administration's 2022 Harm Reduction Program Grant, which was issued by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is part of HHS.

Snopes initially rated the story "Mostly False" because "safe smoking kits" were only one item on a long list of "harm reduction activities" toward which municipalities and nonprofits could direct grant funds, according to the grant's Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) document.

Articles, studies, and public health documents routinely refer to pipes as one component of safe smoking kits, along with items such as rubber mouthpieces, disinfectant wipes, and brass filter screens.

Nothing in the NOFO document would suggest to a reader that only kits without pipes could be purchased using grant funds.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, a spokesperson for HHS told the Beacon that pipes would be included in safe smoking kits eligible for grant funds.

After Psaki said crack pipes were "never part of the kit" and blamed "inaccurate reporting," Snopes changed their rating to "Outdated" because the "newly-stipulated detail" that crack pipes were prohibited was "not originally available."

Reporter Patrick Hauf, who wrote the Beacon report, shared screenshots on Twitter showing that Facebook had added a label to his story indicating it contained "partly false information."