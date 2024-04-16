Codeword: April 16, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Controversy is brewing over a lawsuit involving Hermès' luxury bags
Talking Points The lawsuit alleges the company only sells bags to people with a 'sufficient purchase history'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The issue of women and conscription
Under the radar Ukraine military adviser hints at widening draft to women, as other countries weigh defence options amid global insecurity
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
AI is causing concern among the LGBTQ community
In the Spotlight One critic believes that AI will 'always fail LGBTQ people'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Codeword: April 15, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: April 14, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: April 13, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: April 12, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: April 11, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: April 10, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: April 9, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: April 8, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published