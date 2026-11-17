Magazine crossword: 1542
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 14 November 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1540
ACROSS: 1 On the house 6 Plus 9 Stonehenge 10 Ever 12 Steak tartare 15 Acquiesce 17 Muffs 18 Edify 19 Narrowing 20 Plain clothes 24 Tier 25 Two-seaters 26 Huts 27 Bruschetta
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DOWN: 1 Oast 2 Trot 3 Electrifying 4 Omega 5 Sightseer 7 Love affair 8 Street sign 11 Primrose path 13 Sales pitch 14 Equivalent 16 Sunflower 21 Tasks 22 Feet 23 Asia
Clue of the week: Tree partly sheltered, leans over (5)
Solution: ELDER (rev hidden)
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