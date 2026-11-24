Magazine crossword: 1543
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 21 November 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1541
ACROSS: 1 Sacramento 6 Croc 9 Cache 10 Charlotte 12 Differentiate 14 Respires 15 Persia 17 Steams 19 Cod-piece 21 Reign of Terror 24 Bernstein 25 Elude 26 Sumo 27 Thirstiest
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DOWN: 1 Sack 2 Cicadas 3 Ace of diamonds 4 Eschewed 5 Tease 7 Rituals 8 Crepe-paper 11 Letter-perfect 13 Proscribes 16 Governor 18 Epigram 20 En route 22 Fresh 23 Lent
Clue of the week: Leaders refused to agree on common land (5)
Solution: GREEN (leaders of agree and on omitted)
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