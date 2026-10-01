Magazine solutions - Oct. 9, 2026
Magazine solutions - Oct. 9, 2026
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CROSSWORD - Oct. 9, 2026
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Explore your latest briefing
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talking pointsWill the Cornell rape case spur accountability nationwide?
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QUOTE OF THE DAY‘We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that: no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos.’
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today’s big questionAre Cabinet impeachments coming after the midterms?
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Explore your latest briefing
-
-
talking pointsWill the Cornell rape case spur accountability nationwide?
-
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that: no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos.’
-
today’s big questionAre Cabinet impeachments coming after the midterms?
-