Sound of Freedom brings the culture wars to the big screen

Is QAnon winning at the box office? Variety reported that's what some critics are saying about the success of Sound of Freedom, a faith-based thriller about child trafficking, after it took in $40 million during its first six days of release. The movie's defenders say that its success proves that Hollywood all too often overlooks the potential of films that appeal to religious conservatives. That accomplishment "reflects a demand by an underserved audience who are hungry for entertainment that reflects their values and beliefs," said one analyst.

"However one chooses to slice it, Sound of Freedom has over-delivered on expectations in dollars and cents," Charles Bramesco wrote at The Guardian. The movie contains no explicit mention of QAnon — but it does seem to be "QAnon-adjacent." For one, it stars Jim Caviezel — best known for playing Jesus in The Passion of the Christ — who has a habit of promoting conspiracy theories about traffickers who harvest drugs from the glands of children. The themes are also strongly reminiscent of the Q conspiracy theory. Those unfamiliar with QAnon "may not pick up on the red-yarn-and-corkboard subtext" of the film, but for true believers, the movie is "a clarion call that leads right to the multiplex."

Those claims have seen pushback from conservative media outlets. Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, whose organization inspired the film, went on Fox News to deny the QAnon associations. "Every show I've seen, they just like to throw the word out, QAnon," he said. "They make zero connection to the actual story."

'Moral panic' or realistic horrors?

On the surface the movie is a straightforward thriller, Sam Adams wrote at Slate. But it arrived in theaters in a "cloud of innuendo" by supporters "about who doesn't want this story to be told." And it is difficult to ignore Caviezel's press tour, in which he has discussed an alleged "black market where a barrel of children's body parts goes for a thousand times the price of oil." For all that, the movie is a "little nondescript," Adams wrote. "But that only makes it a better vehicle for other people's messages."