Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said at a press conference Friday that if Democrat Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's upcoming gubernatorial election, it will lead to serious tensions between the two states, The Hill reported.

"If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said. "I can't have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north, that would be a disaster. So, I hope you guys take care of that, and we'll end up in good shape."

Cuba's current leader is Miguel Díaz-Canel. Raúl Castro stepped down as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in 2021, having succeeded his brother Fidel in 2011.

Abrams, a former Georgia state legislator, is facing a rematch with Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who narrowly defeated her in 2018. According to Fox News and NPR, Abrams never conceded the 2018 election. Instead, she made a carefully worded statement acknowledging "that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor" while also accusing Kemp of voter suppression.

Former President Donald Trump is backing former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in his primary campaign against Kemp, who Trump has condemned as a "turncoat" for refusing to overturn President Biden's narrow 2020 victory in Georgia.

Kemp currently leads both Perdue and Abrams in the polls.