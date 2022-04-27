Report: Rudy Giuliani expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee in May

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City who once served as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is expected to testify in May before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, people familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday.

In January, the committee issued a subpoena to Giuliani, writing that he "actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former president and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results." The panel also alleged Giuliani was in contact with Trump and members of Congress "regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election."

Since receiving the subpoena, Giuliani has been communicating with the committee through his lawyer, CNN reports, and is looking into whether he can comply with some of the panel's requests.

After the November 2020 presidential election, Giuliani went to several battleground states and spread baseless claims of widespread election fraud. In response, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Giuliani in early 2021, accusing him of carrying out "a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion," making his "demonstrably false" accusations in order to get attention and make money.