Russia to submit long-shot bids to host European soccer championship in 2028 or 2032

"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take" might be a cliché, but the Russian Football Union certainly seems to believe it.

The executive committee of the RFU announced Wednesday that it plans to submit bids to the Union of European Football Associations for Russia to host the men's European Championship in either 2028 or 2032, The Guardian and ESPN report.

This decision comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has drawn widespread condemnation, including from international sports leagues. ESPN reported last month that Russia had been kicked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by FIFA and that the UEFA had suspended all Russian teams and clubs. Russia was set to host the UEFA finals in St. Petersburg, but the matches were moved to Paris after Russia invaded Ukraine.

One Twitter user imagined the conversation at RFU headquarters that led to the decision to submit the bid despite the UEFA ban and Russia's pariah status:

"Do you think we should still send in this PowerPoint to host Euro 2028, Vlad? With the war and everything?" one imaginary Russian sports official said.

"Boris, the worst they can say is no," the other replied.

pic.twitter.com/qyfrLVZuQP — Centrist Bureaucrat Guy Hugh (@HughbanksZach) March 23, 2022

According to The Guardian, the EUFA warned Russia that if it follows through in its declared intention to submit a bid, Russian teams could face further sanctions.

The British Isles are set to host the championship in 2028, while Turkey and Italy are vying to host in 2032.