The fight to save Jodrell Bank Observatory

Pulling funding from world’s third largest telescope is ‘act of national self-harm’, with planned cuts ‘just the tip of the iceberg’, say scientists

By
Published
An aerial view of the Lovell Radio Telescope at Jodrell Bank, Cheshire
Jodrell Bank, 20 miles south of Manchester, has ‘played a crucial part in our better understanding of the universe’
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Leading scientists have called on the government to cancel cuts to the UK’s science budget that could force the closure of the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire, home to the world’s third largest telescope.

The Lovell Telescope – the brainchild of Bernard Lovell, the British physicist who worked on the government’s secret radar programme during the Second World War – became operational in the 1950s.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Explore More
The Week UK

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing