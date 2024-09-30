Sense check: Haider Ackermann

Fashion designer Haider Ackermann, creative director at Tom Ford, shares some of the sights, soungs and sensations that shape his world

What is the first thing you see in the morning?
The pristine, serene austerity of my white walls.

Describe the view from where you are right now.
I am looking into the loving, questioning eyes of a pitbull called Basil.

