How Lionel Messi found himself in Miami

There are athletes, there are superstars, and then there's Lionel Messi. Widely renowned as one of (if not the) best soccer players of his generation, the Argentinian-born and Spanish-bred forward is known and respected not only among niche sports circles, but in nearly every corner of the world, especially after carrying the Argentinian national team to World Cup victory last year. In early June, however, he shocked the globe for a different, unexpected reason — after two years at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi confirmed he would be moving to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami at the end of the month. Fans and pundits alike were blindsided by the surprising switch, especially given (1) the eye-watering amount of money he was offered to play in Saudi Arabia, (2) his apparent desire to return to former club Barcelona, and (3) soccer's relatively subdued popularity in the United States. So how exactly did Messi find himself packing his bags for the Magic City?

Options, options

The impetus for the move was simple enough: Messi, 35, needed a new home. And after two somewhat-disappointing years at PSG, the "extremely valuable prospect," per The New York Times, had a few options. He could perhaps return to his longtime home of Barcelona, the Spanish club where he cut his teeth, or he could accept a monumental offer (allegedly somewhere in the ballpark of $500 million) to play in Saudi Arabia, where he is already part of a lucrative partnership to promote tourism.

In an interview with two Spanish sports news publications, the forward said he "obviously really wanted to return" to Catalonia and had discussed the possibility with members of the club's management. Barcelona's current financial position, however, ultimately "forced his hand," the Times explained. "I heard they had to sell players or lower salaries, and the truth is that I did not want to go through that," Messi said, suggesting he was worried the club could not bring him aboard without adjusting its roster for financial reasons. And those fears were not totally unfounded — it was, in fact, an issue of accounting that forced him to leave the club in 2021, not long after a leak of his contract revealed just how much he was getting paid. "The time I had to leave, La Liga had also accepted that the club would sign me, and in the end it couldn't be done," he said. "Well, I was afraid the same thing would happen again."