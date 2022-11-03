FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues

The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are also engaged with our faith based partners in the affected community."

Last year, antisemitic attacks in the United States reached an all-time high, the Anti-Defamation League said in its annual report released in the spring. The organization documented 2,717 incidents, a 34 percent increase from 2020. The states with the highest number of incidents were New York with 416, New Jersey with 370, and California with 367.

Last month, rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, made multiple antisemitic comments, including writing on Twitter he was "going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE." In the wake of his remarks, an antisemitic hate group held a banner on a bridge above a busy Los Angeles freeway that read, "Kanye is right about the Jews," and Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving promoted a documentary that contains antisemitic tropes.