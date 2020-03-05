Trump says his impeachment 'damaged' Biden

President Trump believes his impeachment has "damaged" former Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to become the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

"They aimed at Trump and they took Biden down," Trump said Thursday evening during a Fox News Town Hall in Biden's home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania. During the impeachment, Trump was accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation into Biden, then considered the Democratic frontrunner. After stumbles in early voting states, Biden had major wins on Super Tuesday and is now ahead in delegates.

Trump also took a swipe at Biden's cognitive function, saying that when he mistakenly said it was Thursday on Tuesday and stated he was running for U.S. Senate instead of president, it showed "there's something going on there." Catherine Garcia