Prince Andrew has 'shut the door' on cooperating with Epstein probe, prosecutor says

Prince Andrew has "shut the door" on cooperating with prosecutors in their ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, according to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, provided this update on Monday after in January saying Andrew had so far been providing "zero cooperation" in the Epstein probe, even though prosecutors and the FBI were seeking an interview with him. Last year, Andrew stepped back from public duties after his ties to the late convicted sex offender came under scrutiny. Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, which Andrew denies.

Andrew has now "completely shut the door on any voluntary cooperation," Berman said Monday, per NBC News' Tom Winter. Berman added that his office is "considering our options."

NBC News: I asked U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman about Prince Andrew's offer of cooperation in the Jeffrey Epstein case. He says Prince Andrew has "completely shut the door on any voluntary cooperation" and his office is "considering our options." — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 9, 2020

When Andrew announced he would step back from public duties, he said that "of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," and on Monday, Berman took note of this previous "very public offer" from the prince. Brendan Morrow