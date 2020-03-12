NRA annual meeting canceled due to coronavirus

-
NRA annual meeting canceled due to coronavirus10:59 p.m.
-
Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus10:32 p.m.
-
Walt Disney World closing over coronavirus concerns10:01 p.m.
-
San Francisco and Houston closing public schools, LDS Church suspends public gatherings worldwide9:02 p.m.
-
Officials: U.S. wages retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq following attack that killed 2 troops7:45 p.m.
-
California governor issues order allowing state to commandeer hotels if needed to treat coronavirus patients7:00 p.m.
-
Disneyland has only closed unexpectedly 3 times. Now it's closing for the rest of the month.5:12 p.m.
-
March Madness is canceled4:52 p.m.
