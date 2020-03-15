Where to watch Sunday's Democratic debate

And then there were two. On Sunday night, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will participate in their first one-on-one debate from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the CNN studio in Washington, D.C., after the event was moved from its initial venue in Phoenix due to the coronavirus outbreak. There will be no studio audience, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is still running, will not be on stage.

Biden comes into the debate with a commanding delegate lead of 890 to Sanders' 736; it takes 1,991 to secure the nomination. Sanders, though, will likely use the opportunity to push his signature Medicare for all proposal in light of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the nation's attention. Biden could use the same set of current events to present his alternative to single-payer, and tout his tested leadership skills.

The debate will air on CNN, and will be streaming on CNN's homepage and apps with no cable log-in required. You can watch it live here. Jeva Lange