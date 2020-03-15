Sanders and Biden reassure the country they are using lots of soap, hand sanitizer during coronavirus crisis

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are both taking all the necessary precautions to protect themselves during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

During Sunday night's CNN debate, the Democratic presidential candidates both stressed that they are limiting their time around others and no longer shaking hands. Sanders, 78, said his entire staff is working from home and he is "very careful about the people I am interacting with." Sanders, who had a heart attack last year, is also "using a lot of soap and hand sanitizers to make sure I do not get the infection, and I have to say, thank God right now I do not have any symptoms, and I feel very grateful for that."

Biden, 77, said he "fortunately" doesn't have any underlying conditions to worry about, and like Sanders, has asked his staff to work from home. In addition to using hand sanitizer, Biden said he washes his hands "God know how many times a day with hot water and soap," and makes sure not to touch his face. "I'm taking all the precautions everyone else should be taking," he added.