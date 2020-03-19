See More Speed Reads
not the time for silence
GOP Sen. Richard Burr privately warned donors of coronavirus danger weeks ago — but downplayed it publicly

1:09 p.m.
Richard Burr.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) seemingly knew this pandemic was coming.

In a secret, weeks-old recording obtained by NPR, Burr, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, can be heard describing COVID-19's "aggressive transmission" as "akin to the 1918 pandemic." But Burr changed his tune in an op-ed and a statement previewing America's COVID-19 response — and President Trump ended up parroting and exaggerating that dangerously positive rhetoric.

The new coronavirus "is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history," Burr told some of his biggest donors at a Feb. 27 luncheon. "It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic," he continued. Burr warned these companies that they may have to "alter their travel," and that schools would close and people would be told to stay home — something that didn't happen for another few weeks.

Yet Burr did "did not warn the public of the government actions he thought might become necessary" to combat coronavirus like he did in private, NPR writes. That same day, Trump declared that the coronavirus would "disappear ... like a miracle." And in a March 5 statement, Burr said the U.S. has "a framework in place that has put us in a better position than any other country to respond to a public health threat, like the coronavirus."

As of Thursday, Trump is now claiming he always knew the new coronavirus would turn into a pandemic. And as for why the U.S. didn't prepare for a pandemic, well, Trump instead said the "only thing we weren't prepared for was the media." Kathryn Krawczyk

Gal Gadot got a bunch of famous people to sing 'Imagine,' because coronavirus

11:59 a.m.
Gal Gadot.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Apparently singing our way through the coronavirus outbreak is going to be … a thing. Late Wednesday, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot posted an Instagram compilation of two dozen celebrities joining her in a socially-isolated rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine." Crooners included Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Kristen Wiig, Mark Ruffalo (phoning in from bed?), Sia, Will Ferrell, and Cara Delevingne, among many others.

Gadot explained that she'd been inspired by a video of an Italian trumpet player serenading his neighbors with "Imagine," and "there was something so powerful and pure" about it. There is maybe something slightly less powerful and pure about a bunch of famous people's maudlin, off-key calls for world peace in the face of a crisis that, at least in this country, is primarily of our own making, but you can nevertheless listen to it here. Jeva Lange

Most American museums have closed for coronavirus. A third may never reopen.

11:51 a.m.
The Met.
MAURICIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images

Museums provide the absolute opposite of social distancing, so as COVID-19 continues to spread, they've been some of the first institutions to close their doors. That quickly became a problem for museums that rely on getting people through their doors to survive, leading experts to fear some may never open again, The New York Times reports.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, for one, is planning for a $100 million shortfall and expects to be closed until July, it said in a letter reported by the Times. It has an annual operating budget of $320 million and an endowment that has fallen to about $3.3 billion, but is still weighing possible furloughs, layoffs and voluntary retirements and preparing to restructure its spending for lower visitor rates once the museum does reopen.

Smaller museums without all those resources will undoubtedly be hit harder. "Many museums are using any reserves they have to get through the next month," Laura Lott, the president and chief executive of the American Alliance of Museums, told the Times. About three-quarters of museums in the U.S. have closed over COVID-19 concerns, and if they can't reopen soon, a third of them said they wouldn't at all.

Read more about coronavirus' affect on museums at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tulsi Gabbard drops out of the 2020 race and offers Biden her 'full support'

11:20 a.m.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is out of the 2020 presidential race.

Gabbard announced Thursday she's suspending her campaign for president and throwing her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden, saying it's "clear that Democratic primary voters have chosen" him as the nominee.

"Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he's motivated by his love for our country and the American people," Gabbard said. "...Today, I'm suspending my presidential campaign and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together."

This officially leaves Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the only Democratic candidates left in the 2020 race, although Gabbard won only two delegates from American Samoa, coming in behind candidates who suspended their campaigns weeks ago. She failed to qualify for the past several Democratic presidential debates.

During the 2016 presidential race, Gabbard resigned as Democratic National Committee vice chair and endorsed Sanders over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In January, Gabbard sued Clinton for defamation for suggesting she was a "Russian asset," an accusation that led Gabbard to label Clinton the "queen of warmongers." Brendan Morrow

State Department will reportedly tell Americans abroad to immediately return home

11:17 a.m.
Mike Pompeo.
Laszlo Balogh/Getty images

The State Department reportedly wants every American out of the country to return home.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world and the U.S., the State Department is preparing to issue the strongest travel advisory it can, two individuals familiar with the decision told Politico Thursday. It'll tell Americans abroad to either return to the states or prepare to shelter in place — a Level 4 advisory, those sources said.

China and Mongolia are currently the only countries subject to a State Department level 4 travel advisory due to spread of the new coronavirus. The rest of the world is under a level 3 global health advisory, which suggests travelers reconsider their plans. The escalated level would instruct Americans to halt all travel out of the country; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has approved the measure, Politico reported.

A State Department official confirmed the forthcoming announcement, but the department's press office didn't respond to Politico's request for comment. Kathryn Krawczyk

Last week's spike in unemployment claims was worse than any during the Great Recession

10:32 a.m.

The number of unemployment insurance claims in the United States has risen by 70,000 in just one week, but economists warn the worst is yet to come.

The Labor Department on Thursday reported 281,000 new unemployment claims for the week ending on March 14, an increase of about 70,000 from the week prior, per Politico. This comes as the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the U.S. economy and forces business to lay off workers, and as the Dow Jones Industrial Average erases just about all of its gains over the past three years.

Economist Paul Krugman notes this spike is worse than any week during the Great Recession, although he writes that since the data is not up to date and is actually from a week ago, the "next report will be much worse." According to Forbes, the quickest weekly jump in unemployment claims during the Great Recession was 14 percent, but this week's jump was 33 percent.

"It's more than double anything we saw on a percentage basis during the height of the Great Recession, and it's going to get exponentially worse, much as the testing reveals the virus is spreading,” economist Diane Swonk told CNBC. "We could see it up to 600,000 by next week."

Indeed, Politico writes that "reports from unemployment insurance offices around the country indicated the real explosion in claims began this past weekend, and continued unabated this week."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly warned lawmakers this week that if no action is taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. unemployment rate could reach 20 percent, although he said Wednesday, "we're not going to let that happen." Brendan Morrow

Coronavirus reveals just how unprepared America is for a biological attack

10:08 a.m.
biowarfare.
MAURICIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus looks a lot like a test for how the U.S. would handle a biological attack — and it's failing.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has revealed major areas where America's health care system is lacking: insufficient testing supplies, ventilators, and ICU beds, to name a few. The U.S. is now relying on a strategy of slowing infection rates, but that wouldn't apply in a biological attack and the mass sickness it would likely bring, Politico reports.

The current philosophy for stopping COVID-19 revolves around "flattening the curve:" reducing exposure to other people to avoid overwhelming hospitals. But that wouldn't be possible in a bioterror attack. "The people in that cloud would be infected all at once, so you would see a very large spike of very sick patients," former Department of Homeland Security official Daniel Gerstein told Politico.

Biowarfare could come as a sudden cloud of anthrax, or as mass releases of botulism, smallpox, tularemia, or other diseases that affect the respiratory system. But the U.S. wasn't ready for a pandemic even after weeks' worth of notice, and that makes it "crystal clear we are not even close to being ready" for a bioterror attack, Gerstein said. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP Sen. Rick Scott begs people to get off Florida's beaches: 'What are you thinking?'

9:19 a.m.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the former governor of Florida, is desperately begging people to stop crowding the beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott spoke on CNN on Thursday following reports that warnings from health officials are falling on deaf ears among some who are still flooding beaches in Florida. In a viral video that drew outrage online Wednesday, CBS News interviewed young spring breakers in Miami who scoffed at the dangers of gathering in large crowds during the pandemic. "If I get corona, I get corona," said one. "At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying."

"Get off the beach," Scott said on Thursday. "I mean, unless you can figure out how to completely be isolated from anybody else ... individuals have got to take responsibility."

Scott scolded those still gathering on beaches in large crowds this week, saying, "What are you thinking? Stop doing it! Now!"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has so far not ordered the state's beaches to close. "What we're going to be doing for the statewide floor for beaches, we're going to be applying the CDC guidance of no group on a beach more than 10 and you have to have distance apart if you're going to be out there," DeSantis said this week, NBC News reports.

Scott didn't specifically say whether the beaches should all be closed but urged officials to "do everything they can to stop people from being on the beach." He added, "if we don't individually take responsibility, this is going to be much worse, and we're going to lose many more of our loved ones." Brendan Morrow

