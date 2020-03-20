See More Speed Reads
hot water
At least 4 senators sold significant stock holdings shortly before the markets tanked

6:32 a.m.

Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) aren't the only senators who sold large stock holdings in late January through mid-February, after receiving closed-door briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus but before its spread sent the stock market spiraling downward. Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, received regular briefings on the coronavirus while Loeffler began selling between $1.3 million and $3.1 million in stock on the same day she attended a Jan. 24 Senate Health Committee briefing on COVID-19.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, and her husband sold $1.5 million to $6 million worth of shares in San Francisco biotech firm Allogene Therapeutics between Jan. 31 and Feb. 18, The New York Times reports, citing financial disclosure forms. Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.), an ex-officio Intelligence Committee member, unloaded as much as $400,000 worth of stock in Apple, PayPal, real estate firm Brookfield Asset Management, and other companies on Jan. 27 then up to $100,000 more in Brookfield shares on Feb. 20. The stock market started its sharp descent on Feb. 21.

Feinstein, like Loeffler, said she had no role in selling the stock. "All of Sen. Feinstein's assets are in a blind trust," spokesman Tom Mentzer said in a statement. "She has no involvement in her husband's financial decisions." It isn't clear how Allogene would be tied to the coronavirus outbreak. Loeffler not only sold shares of Exxon Mobil, Ross Stores, AutoZone, and other companies whose value subsequently dropped, on average, 30 percent, according to The Daily Beast. She also purchased stock in two tech companies, one of which specializes in teleworking software. Burr's up to $1.7 million in sales, recorded Feb. 13, liquidated a significant portion of his portfolio, including shares in hotel companies.

Members of Congress have to report stock sales within 45 days under the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which Burr and two other senators voted against.

President Trump is asking the Supreme Court to shield his financial records from House Democrats. Peter Weber

coronavirus fallout
The coronavirus pandemic reportedly has Americans stocking up on guns and ammo

7:35 a.m.
Line outside a gun store in California
Mario Tama/Getty Images

It's not just toilet paper and hand sanitizer that people are stocking up on as the COVID-19 coronavirus forces America into social distancing. Gun sellers are also reporting a large surge in firearm and ammunition purchases, CNN Business reports.

Different areas are showing preferences for different types of guns, but dealers and analysts see a common motive behind the purchases: Fear of the coronavirus. "The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse," a spokesperson for Ammo.com told CNN Business. Gun industry analyst Rob Southwick agreed: "Whenever there's a period of uncertainty — 9/11, the stock market crash of '87 — firearm sales go up."

According to Ammo.com, sales spikes are especially notable in states and regions with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, but the state with the largest per capita purchases is Texas. The Lone Star State has only 161 confirmed cases so far, but Gov. Greg Abbott (R) predicted tens of thousands of infections within two weeks. His administration also declared the state's first public health disaster since 1901, Abbott said. All of this has Texas' large anti-vaccine community feeling very edgy, Texas Monthly reports.

"If they fast-track some vaccine for coronavirus, how are all of us going to defend ourselves?" a woman named Sarah asked her Tarrant County Crunchy Mamas Facebook group. "I'll let them vaccinate my daughter over my dead body." One member suggested, "Hide in the floors like they hid the Jews from the Nazis," while another advised: "Hide them in our gun safe (yes, it's a big safe and yes, we love our guns)." There won't be a coronavirus vaccine for at least 18 months, and at that point "the issue is more going to be trying to prioritize who gets to get the vaccine once it's available because there won't be enough initially to cover everyone," predicts Allison Winnike, president and CEO of Texas-based Immunization Partnership. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Late night hosts practice social distancing with dark humor, celebrity video-chats, self-quarantine tips

4:49 a.m.

"So what's the latest on coronavirus?" Trevor Noah asked on Thursday's from-home Daily Show. "Well, President Trump says they found a treatment, governors are taking action, and spring break is getting canceled." He started with Trump, "the one man we're all forced to listen to during this crisis, and every day he reminds us why hiring him was America's biggest mistake." Noah showed some of Trump's press conference and urged Trump to "just let the scientists and the doctors talk. Trump should just stand in the back like a hype man." He demonstrated.

Noah found it especially "embarrassing" that the FDA commissioner had to correct Trump, to his face, after Trump incorrectly claimed the FDA had approved a coronavirus treatment. "If I could cover my face with my hands, I would," he joked. But luckily "while America's dealing with its incompetent-in-chief, many of America's governors have started to take matters into their own hands."

While Noah looked at things New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) actually did, Full Frontal's Samantha Bee crowned him "America's Dad."

Bee also had some advice for surviving the pandemic with your marriage intact, from her woodshed.

"I just want to be out of this house before Blue Ivy graduates medical school, but the good news is our president has it all under control," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned from his house. "Our fearless misleader" is "really going all-in with this 'Chinese virus' nonsense," he said. "Even his speechwriter was like, 'I'm not writing that. You want it? You change it yourself.' Somebody needs to take his Sharpie away." Kimmel agreed with Noah that Trump should "just shut up already and let the doctors take over," but he also mocked the college kids spring-breaking in Florida.

"Just because we're stuck at home doesn't mean we can't visit with friends — virtually," Kimmel said. He dialed up Julia Louis-Dreyfus to see how she's dealing with social distancing.

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon video-chatted with Jennifer Garner — her parents still want to go to Sam's Club, too. Fallon did his monologue from his front porch, with a laugh machine. "Today was the first day of spring — now Americans get to play a fun game: allergies or coronavirus?" he joked. He read some #MyQuarantineInSixWords tweets, set up his first tent in his backyard, and got Garner to play the sax. Watch below. Peter Weber

Coronavirus drugs
FDA clarifies that no drugs are approved to treat COVID-19 after Trump names 2 contenders

2:52 a.m.

President Trump held up two drugs as possible treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in a conference call with governors on Thursday. He said chloroquine, an older drug used to treat malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, was "very powerful" and has shown "very, very encouraging early results," adding that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the drug for use against the coronavirus.

The FDA said in a subsequent statement that "there are no FDA-approved therapeutics or drugs to treat, cure, or prevent COVID-19." Doctors can prescribe chloroquine "off-label," for unapproved uses, to treat COVID-19 patients.

Chloroquine, which can be lethal if taken by children or in large doses, will be tested in a "large, pragmatic clinical trial" with coronavirus patients, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told reporters after Trump's briefing. German pharmaceutical giant Beyer said Thursday it is donating 3 million tablets of its chloroquine phosphate drug, Resochin, to the U.S. government for COVID-19 treatment research. Resochin is not currently approved for use in the U.S. Rising Pharmaceuticals, the only U.S. manufacturer of chloroquine, nearly doubled the drug's price on Jan. 23 — then restored the original price after an outcry, calling the price hike "coincidental," the Financial Times reports.

Dr. Ross McKinney Jr., chief scientific officer for the Association of American Medical Colleges, told reporters Thursday that while chloroquine may look promising in test tubes, he's "skeptical it will be effective" in COVID-19 patients. Infectious disease experts are more optimistic about the other treatment Trump mentioned, the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir from Gilead Sciences. Remdesivir is being tested in at least five experiments.

Researchers are also experimenting with HIV medications, several treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, and the Japanese flu medicine favipiravir, The Associated Press reports. "We're looking at drugs that are already approved for other indications" as stopgap treatments, Hahn said, but "we want to make sure this is done well and right." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Heightened conservation efforts result in several hundred more African black rhinos in the wild

1:35 a.m.
A female black rhino.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

It's happening slowly, but African black rhinos are making a recovery in the wild.

Poaching left the African black rhino nearly extinct, and conservationists went into overdrive trying to find a way to save the animal. Some were moved to new habitat, ensuring viable breeding populations, and stronger laws were also enacted to target poachers.

Researchers found that in 2012, there were 4,845 black rhinos in the wild. Amid the increased conservation efforts, the population rose 2.5 percent annually over six years, and there were an estimated 5,630 black rhinos in the wild in 2018. There are three subspecies of black rhino, and all of their numbers have increased.

While the black rhino still needs to be diligently protected, "the continued slow recovery is a testament to the immense efforts made in the countries and a powerful reminder that conservation works," Grethel Aguilar, acting director general of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, told The Guardian Thursday. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Global coronavirus deaths top 10,000

1:32 a.m.
A coronavirus death in Italy
Piero Cruciatti/AFP/Getty Images

The global toll of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic reached another grim new milestone on Thursday as recorded deaths from the new virus topped 10,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. As of Thursday night, 10,030 people have died from COVID-29, with more than half of the deaths in Italy (3,405) and China (3,132). Globally, 244,517 have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, but that number is certainly much larger due to inadequate testing and inaccurate reporting by governments. At least 86,025 people have recovered.

Italy has the world's deadliest official coronavirus outbreak, but Iran's cases are almost certainly being underreported. Researchers at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran created a computer model of the country's epidemic that predicted more than 12,000 deaths in a best-case scenario — effective government quarantines, access to medical supplies currently strangled by U.S. sanctions — and in a more realistic scenario, 3.5 million deaths by late May. Peter Weber

Edit

GOP Sen. Richard Burr's response to coronavirus insider-trading reports ranges from weak denial to 'lol'

12:17 a.m.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, responded Thursday night to two damaging reports showing his bifurcated public-private responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

First, NPR News reported that Burr had issued a dire warning about the coronavirus at a Feb. 27 private luncheon in North Carolina at the same time he was publicly more upbeat about America's preparedness for a pandemic. Then, ProPublica examined Burr's new financial disclosure forms and found that he sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13, his largest stock selling day in at least 14 months. The stock market has since plummeted about 30 percent.

Burr called NPR's article, which included a recording of his comments, a "tabloid-style hit piece" that left the wrong impression Americans weren't properly warned about the coronavirus, citing tepid comments from President Trump and other officials. Burr spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll responded to the reports of possible insider trading by noting that "Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the U.S. and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing coronavirus outbreak." When NPR asked about Burr's stock sales, Carroll replied: "lol."

Burr was one of only three senators who voted against the 2012 STOCK Act, which requires senators and their staff to regularly disclose their stock trades and explicitly bars them from using nonpublic information for buying and selling shares. In 2009, after hearing a report about banking troubles from Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, Burr publicly recalled telling his wife "to go to the ATM machine, and I want you to draw out everything it will let you take." Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) were among those who called on Burr to explain or resign.

Trump, who isn't friendly with Burr, watches Carlson's show regularly and is known to value his opinion. At the same time, Burr isn't the only GOP senator who made questionable stock sales while downplaying the virus, and this scandal may yet end up hitting closer to home. Peter Weber

Edit

Following private coronavirus briefing, GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler dumped millions in stock

12:14 a.m.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her husband Jeff Sprecher.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Jan. 24, the same day she attended a private briefing hosted by the Senate Health Committee on the coronavirus outbreak, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) sold between $50,001 and $100,000 worth of stock from Resideo Technologies, The Daily Beast reports. Since then, Resideo's stock price has fallen by more than half.

Records show that between Jan. 24 and Feb. 14, Loeffler and her husband, New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeff Sprecher, sold stock worth between $1.3 million and $3.1 million. Loeffler, who is worth an estimated $500 million, also made two purchases of stock in technology companies. One of those companies, Citrix, offers teleworking software, and she bought stock worth between $100,000 and $250,000.

The 15 stocks Loeffler reported selling during that time period have since lost, on average, more than a third of their value, The Daily Beast reports. As late as March 10, Loeffler was tweeting that "the consumer is strong, the economy is strong, & jobs are growing, which puts us in the best economic position to tackle #COVID19 & keep Americans safe."

Loeffler wasn't the only senator to sell off large stock holdings while learning about the magnitude of the global coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, unloaded between $628,000 and $1.7 million of his stocks on Feb. 13, during a time when he received daily classified briefings on the coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

Update 12:50 a.m.: Loeffler claimed in response to the Daily Beast article that she doesn't trade her own stocks and was unaware of what her investment advisers had done until Feb. 16.

