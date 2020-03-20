Coronavirus is causing an overlooked crisis in assisted living care

Assisted living patients are especially susceptible to the new coronavirus. But protecting them from it is jeopardizing their livelihoods in other ways, Stat reports.

Even before COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic, American assisted living facilities faced a staffing shortage. And now, with nonessential staff cut in some facilities to save money and contain coronavirus spread, that problem has become even more apparent. Some workers "face pressure not to let on if they're sick, even though COVID-19 could be deadly for their clients," Stat writes. Others are out of work altogether.

Nursing homes have received guidance from federal agencies, especially after a facility outside Seattle became an epicenter of COVID-19 spread. But assisted living guidance varies from state-to-state, and some measures — "such as delivering meals to residents in their rooms rather serving them in common dining areas — can add extra work for those caregivers who are still on the job," Stat reports. The fact that many aides have had to stay home to care for children who are out of school just makes things even harder.

These restrictive measures are largely being taken to protect patients. But as Lisa Sweet, chief clinical officer of the National Association of Health Care Assistants, told Stat, "I would bet there are residents who are going without getting their teeth brushed, because the staff is trying to implement measures to save their lives." Read more at Stat. Kathryn Krawczyk