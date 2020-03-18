See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
CDC investigation reveals why coronavirus likely hit Seattle-area nursing homes so hard

5:47 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has made its way across the United States, but one of the most striking instances remains how swiftly and dangerously the virus spread in Seattle-area long-term care facilities beginning in February. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now seems to have a clearer idea of how that happened.

Most of Seattle's nursing home cases are connected to a facility in Kirkland, Washington, but the CDC found in a report published Wednesday that by March 9 at least eight other nursing and assisted living facilities had reported one or more cases of COVID-19.

The investigation concluded that the spread seems to be the result of multiple factors including: staff members who worked while symptomatic, staff members working in more than one facility, unfamiliarity with precautionary standards, inadequate infection control supplies, and delayed recognition of cases because staff members weren't aware of what they were dealing with at the time.

Those findings, the CDC said, show COVID-19 can be particularly damaging in long-term care facilities where the population is already more vulnerable to the virus because of the average age and greater likelihood of underlying conditions among residents. The report determined it's critical such facilities across the U.S. "implement active measures to prevent the introduction of COVID-19." Read the full report here. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler temporarily closing North American plants

6:55 p.m.
Workers build a Ford car.

General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler announced on Wednesday they are closing all of their North American manufacturing plants in order to thoroughly clean facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plants will shut down over the next day, with operations suspended until at least the end of the March. United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble said this will give everyone "time to review best practices and to prevent the spread of this disease."

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said it was imperative to "ensure employees feel safe at work," and the company is taking "every step possible to protect them. We will continue to do what is right for our people through this period of uncertainty." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus consequences
The U.S. is temporarily blocking all refugee admissions

5:17 p.m.
Refugees at U.S.-Mexico border.
David McNew/Getty Images

The U.S. won't accept any refugees for nearly three weeks over COVID-19 concerns.

On Tuesday, the United Nations refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration announced a temporary pause in refugee resettlement to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. That led the U.S. to pause its admissions until at least April 6, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday.

The U.N. and International Organization for Migration — which is in charge of booking refugees' travel — implemented the pause after a number of countries limited travel in and out of their borders over COVID-19 fears. Decision-makers also said they wanted to limit refugees' exposure to the virus. "We notified our implementing partners to expect a refugee arrivals pause from March 19 through April 6," the State Department spokesperson said in an email to NBC News, with admissions expected to resume April 7.

The EU on Tuesday closed off its external borders, and the U.S. halted travel from Europe earlier this month. Just Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada closed their shared border in a mutual agreement. President Trump hasn't said he'll close the border with Mexico, but he did block asylum seekers from the country even though it has seen relatively few cases of COVID-19; this could be due to a lack of testing. Trump has slashed refugee admission numbers year after year during his presidency and has even reportedly toyed with the idea of ending them altogether. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Bernie Sanders is focused on the 'f---ing global crisis'

4:18 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is still running for president, but he does not want to talk about his campaign right now.

Like many Americans, his primary focus is on the coronavirus pandemic, which he called the "unprecedented crisis of our lifetime," and things got testy when things veered off topic Wednesday.

While speaking with reporters, Sanders was asked if he had a timeframe in place for when he would make a decision about whether to drop out of the race after his competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, reaped the rewards of another strong night of primary voting Tuesday, helping him secure his place as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

Sanders wasn't having it.

CNN's Manu Raju, who asked the question, then pointed out that Sanders was a presidential candidate, to which the senator replied he didn't have time to think about such things.

Raju reported that things calmed down shortly after that, as Sanders returned to answering coronavirus questions. Tim O'Donnell

first aid
Senate passes coronavirus aid package

4:15 p.m.
Mitch McConnell.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to approve a bipartisan spending package aimed at alleviating some of the harshest economic effects caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Originating in the Democratic House, the bill includes paid sick leave, unemployment benefits, free COVID-19 testing, and other food and medical aid. President Trump is expected to sign the package into law. Eight Republican senators voted against the bill even though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) advised them Wednesday to "gag and vote for it anyway."

GOP and the White House priorities, including bailouts for the airline industry and possibly direct payments to Americans, are expected in another aid package. In comments after the bill passed Wednesday, McConnell made it clear the Senate would stay in session until this "phase three" bill was passed. The Week Staff

the coronavirus crisis
The Census Bureau is suspending field operations because of the coronavirus

3:56 p.m.
Steven Dillingham.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Field operations for the 2020 census are being put on pause until April amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Wednesday it's suspending field operations for two weeks until April 1 "to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions."

The Census Bureau continues to "encourage everyone to respond online," but CNN previously reported that as the novel coronavirus spread in the United States, the Bureau appeared to be behind on hiring workers who will need to do in-person counts and follow up with households that don't respond.

"Particularly problematic," CNN writes, "will be conducting in-person counts in minority communities as well as of students on college campuses, seniors in assisted living facilities and people experiencing homelessness," groups that are both "at high risk for infection" and "among those most in need of in-person outreach." The Associated Press notes that most census workers won't start knocking on doors until May, but some are in currently in the field.

In a statement last week, the Census Bureau said it "must fulfill our constitutional obligation to deliver the 2020 Census counts to the president of the United States on schedule." On Wednesday, the Bureau said it will "continue to evaluate" all of its operations during this two-week pause and that "in the limited number of instances where an in-person visit is necessary, we are working closely with public health authorities to ensure each visit is accomplished safely." Brendan Morrow

things get worse
Italy's nursing homes may harbor uncounted coronavirus deaths

3:31 p.m.
Bergamo Lombardy cemetary.
PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

Italy is one of the hardest hit parts of the world when it comes to the new coronavirus.

The country has seen more than 2,500 deaths from COVID-19, adding 475 in just the past day. But an untold number of additional deaths may be attributable to coronavirus as nursing homes see a "silent surge in fatalities," Reuters reports.

Italy comes behind China in reporting the second highest total of coronavirus cases of any country in the world, with 30,000 people confirmed to have the virus. "But strict testing rules mean only patients hospitalized with severe symptoms are normally being swab tested," Reuters writes, meaning there are probably many untested cases out there. And with officials, nurses, and relatives reporting a "spike in nursing home deaths," especially in northern Italy, government officials and people running nursing homes suspect those fatalities stem from undiagnosed COVID-19 cases.

"There are significant numbers of people who have died but whose death hasn't been attributed to the coronavirus because they died at home or in a nursing home and so they weren't swabbed,” Giorgio Gori, mayor of Bergamo in northern Italy, told Reuters. Emilio Tanzi, who runs a 460-bed nursing home in the north, meanwhile said he had seen an "anomalous" rise in deaths since the beginning of March.

Tanzi was sure to note that those deaths can't be directly tied to COVID-19, and there's no hard data that could provide a number of nursing home deaths. Read more at Reuters. Kathryn Krawczyk

evictions stalled
Edit

Trump suspends all foreclosures and evictions until end of April

2:22 p.m.
Donald Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

As part of a series of sweeping new measures to protect Americans' livelihoods amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump announced Wednesday during a White House press conference that the Department of of Housing and Urban Development is suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.

The decision, Trump said, is meant to provide "immediate relief to renters and homeowners" who are struggling to pay rent and mortgages as job security weakens and the economy remains on unsure footing during the virus' spread.

Of course, fears exist that the economic downturn could continue even if the pandemic subsides in the coming months, which has propelled Congress to usher in coronavirus relief packages to keep U.S. citizens afloat. Republican senators are reportedly close to completing a $1 trillion stimulus plan that could include up to $500 billion in checks distributed to Americans. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

