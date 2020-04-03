Adam Schiff has a plan for a 9/11-style investigation into coronavirus

-
Adam Schiff has a plan for a 9/11-style investigation into coronavirus11:56 a.m.
Bill Withers, 'Lean on Me' and 'Ain't No Sunshine' singer, dies at 8111:17 a.m.
Navy captain ousted over coronavirus warning receives thunderous applause from his crew10:26 a.m.
Coronavirus job losses likely cost 3.5 million people their health insurance too10:16 a.m.
Trump is meeting with oil company CEOs to raise gas prices he just celebrated as a 'massive tax cut'9:46 a.m.
Unemployment climbs to 4.4 percent as economy ends nearly 10-year job gains streak9:24 a.m.
Doctors are sharing 3D-printed ventilator splitter designs to prepare for the crunch8:26 a.m.
Dr. Fauci: 'I don't understand' why there's not a stay-at-home order in every state8:09 a.m.
