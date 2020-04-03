Adam Schiff has a plan for a 9/11-style investigation into coronavirus

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are already looking to figure out what went wrong with America's coronavirus response.

After saying Wednesday he was working on a bill establishing a COVID-19 investigation reminiscent of those after Pearl Harbor and 9/11, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) circulated a draft of that legislation on Friday. It would establish a bipartisan, bicameral commission to study the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future outbreaks, but doesn't have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's support just yet, CNN's Manu Raju reports.

The legislation draft describes how COVID-19 could reveal "vulnerabilities to the national security of the United States, especially how prepared the United States would be for a biological attack." But even though Schiff said in a tweet that it's "not too early to conclude a bipartisan after-action review of this crisis will be necessary, Pelosi has indicated she's more focused on where money from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package ends up. She's backing a House select committee to oversee CARES Act spending, with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) as its chair, per CNN.

Also on Friday, Sen Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) asked the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general to investigate "mismanagement" regarding America's national stockpile of ventilators. Los Angeles recently said 170 ventilators it received from the federal government were broken, and reports have indicated that's true of many ventilators in the stockpile. Kathryn Krawczyk