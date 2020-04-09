See More Speed Reads
Virginia teen flies medical supplies to hospitals in rural communities

12:07 a.m.
TJ Kim loads a plane
Thomas Kim via AP

Once a week, TJ Kim makes a very special delivery, flying into a rural community in Virginia and dropping off much-needed medical supplies.

Kim, 16, was disappointed when the coronavirus pandemic ended his school year early, and he was no longer able to play lacrosse. Kim started taking flying lessons last year, and decided with the extra time he now had, he would collect as much personal protective equipment as possible to distribute to hospitals in rural areas. On March 27, he packed his plane with gowns, masks, and gloves, and delivered them to a 25-bed hospital in Luray.

"They kind of conveyed to me that they were really forgotten about," Kim told The Associated Press. "Everyone was wanting to send donations to big city hospitals. Every hospital is hurting for supplies, but it's the rural hospitals that really feel forgotten."

It hasn't been easy to find some of the supplies, Kim said, but the effort is worth it once the items are dropped off. In Virginia, there are seven critical access hospitals in rural communities, and Kim said his goal is to make deliveries at all of them. Catherine Garcia

Guam trip that led to acting Navy secretary's resignation cost $243,000

April 8, 2020
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's Monday trip to Guam cost him his job and taxpayers an estimated $243,000.

Modly traveled on a modified Gulfstream jet, CNN reports, with a flight time of roughly 35 hours. It costs about $6,946.19 per hour to fly the plane.

He went to Guam to speak to sailors on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Last week, while still commander of the aircraft carrier, Capt. Brett Crozier wrote a memo to the Navy, saying "decisive action" was needed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the ship. "We are not at war," he said. "Sailors do not need to die."

The memo was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, and Crozier was dismissed. Modly arrived in Guam a few days later, and while addressing sailors, he disparaged Crozier, calling him "stupid" and "naive." He later tried to backtrack and apologized for "any pain my remarks may have caused," but it wasn't enough, and he resigned on Tuesday. Catherine Garcia

Trump says he doesn't know who Joe Exotic is, but he'll 'take a look' at pardoning him

April 8, 2020

President Trump is not familiar with Tiger King, but on Wednesday, he promised to "take a look" at pardoning its main character, Joe Exotic.

Exotic, a former private zoo owner, is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty last year of hiring a hit man to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin (the hit didn't happen, and Baskin is still alive). In a recent radio interview, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., joked he was going to tell his dad that Exotic deserved to be pardoned, and a New York Post reporter thought Wednesday's coronavirus briefing would be a great time to bring this up.

"I know nothing about it," Trump said of the hit Netflix docu-series, before asking various people around the room if they would advocate a pardon for Exotic. "I'll take a look." Catherine Garcia

WHO director-general implores world leaders not to politicize the coronavirus pandemic

April 8, 2020
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Without directly naming President Trump, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday asked global leaders to refrain from politicizing the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Trump said he will "strongly consider" ending U.S. funding to WHO, the United Nations health agency. He said WHO "called it wrong" on the pandemic and claimed they "minimized the threat very strongly." WHO declared a global pandemic on March 11, a little more than a week after Trump said the coronavirus would "disappear" like a "miracle."

More than 83,000 people have died worldwide from COVID-19, and at least 1.4 million people have been infected. When asked about Trump's comments, Tedros said, "Why would I care about being attacked when people are dying? I know that I am just an individual. Tedros is just a dot in the whole universe." The most important thing now is to save lives, he said, and there is "no need to use COVID to score political points. You have many other ways to prove yourself. If you don't want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it." Catherine Garcia

Body of Robert Kennedy's 8-year-old great-grandson recovered from Chesapeake Bay

April 8, 2020
Chesapeake Bay.
Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Maryland on Wednesday discovered the body of Robert F. Kennedy's 8-year-old great-grandson Gideon McKean, almost one week after he disappeared while canoeing with his mother in Chesapeake Bay.

Last Thursday, McKean and his mother, Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, went into the water to retrieve a ball, but high winds and rough seas prevented them from making it back to shore, NBC News reports. Gideon McKean's body was found in 25 feet of water, about 2,000 feet away from where his mother's body was discovered on Monday.

Maeve McKean was the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. Her mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland, and the eldest of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's 11 children. Catherine Garcia

Linda Tripp, Clinton investigation whistleblower, dies at 70

April 8, 2020

Linda Tripp, the former White House aide who played a major role in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment, died Wednesday at age 70, her son and lawyer confirmed.

Tripp recorded then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky admitting to an affair with Clinton, and eventually shared those recordings with and testified to independent counsel Kenneth Starr. Details of Tripp's death were not yet made public, but she had been treated for breast cancer in the past.

Lewinsky tweeted earlier Wednesday, upon hearing Tripp was ill, "no matter the past ... I hope for her recovery. I can't imagine how difficult this is for her family." Kathryn Krawczyk

The White House is reportedly developing a plan to get back to 'normality'

April 8, 2020
Anthony Fauci.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told Democratic lawmakers during a phone call Wednesday that the Trump administration is developing a framework for getting the United States back into a state of "normality" in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

Fauci didn't provide any possible timeline, but he did say the White House will likely issue some guidance in the coming days about transitioning society out of lockdown eventually.

The cautious forward thinking is likely a result of some optimism among the White House coronavirus task force. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the unit, told lawmakers there have been early signs that new cases are stabilizing in some areas, echoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) comments earlier in the day.

That doesn't mean Fauci, Pence, or lawmakers are relaxing, of course. "They're starting to see, they think, this virus in some of these known hot spots begin to maybe top out," Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) told Politico. "There are some hopeful signs in New York and other places. But we all know there's a long way to go." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Trump grants ventilators to Colorado 'at the request' of its GOP senator — a week after its Democratic governor begged for them

April 8, 2020

Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis made it clear his state was in desperate need of ventilators.

In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence sent March 28, Polis asked for 10,000 ventilators and other medical supplies, cc'ing his state's Democratic and Republican senators. But when President Trump announced Wednesday that Colorado was getting 100 ventilators, he said it was at the request of Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.).

Gardner, a Republican facing a tough re-election race this year, tweeted Tuesday that Trump had approved Colorado to use National Guard assistance "at the request of the members of the Colorado congressional delegation." That includes Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, as well as four other Democratic House representatives and three Republicans.

The number of ventilators Colorado was granted is far short of the total Polis requested from FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services. He also asked for millions of surgical and N95 masks and gloves, citing a "crisis-level shortage of these essential supplies." Kathryn Krawczyk

