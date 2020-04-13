See More Speed Reads
'offensive and unacceptable'
NASCAR driver who used racial slur during virtual race suspended

12:27 p.m.
Kyle Larson.
Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

A NASCAR driver who used a racial slur during a live stream over the weekend has been suspended.

Kyle Larson on Sunday participated in a virtual race in the simulation game iRacing and at one point used the N-word after asking, "You can't hear me?" On Monday, Chip Ganassi Racing announced his suspension, The Associated Press reports.

"We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event," Chip Ganassi Racing said. "The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties."

NASCAR in a statement also said it has "made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday's iRacing event."

After Larson was heard using the racial slur during the stream, another driver noted, "Kyle, you're talking to everyone, bud."

Amid the coronavirus crisis, NASCAR has started holding virtual races via iRacing with drivers competing from home, though The Washington Post reports the Sunday event streamed on Twitch was for fun and not an official race. Larson's suspension, AP notes, comes just a week after another driver, Bubba Wallace, lost a sponsor after angrily quitting a virtual race. Brendan Morrow

back to business
Amazon is reportedly ready to start shipping nonessential items again

1:38 p.m.
Amazon.
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Fear not: Everything you used to go out in public for will reportedly soon end up at your door once again.

When the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed its warehouses and delivery capabilities, Amazon deprioritized shipments of "nonessential" items and blocked third-party sellers from restocking those products. But after hiring thousands of warehouse and delivery workers over the past few weeks, Amazon is ready to get back to normal, people familiar with the matter tell The Wall Street Journal.

Even before social distancing measures became widespread and deterred Americans from going to stores themselves, Amazon saw a massive surge in orders amid the new coronavirus's rise. That led the company to tell third-party sellers on March 16 it would only accept shipments of "household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products," which it would in turn ship out to shoppers — third-party sellers protested the decision, saying it would devastate their businesses. Amazon also announced that day it was hiring 100,000 more warehouse, distribution, and delivery workers to accommodate the influx.

Amazon's hiring spree seems to have filled some much-needed gaps, and so it "will allow more products into our fulfillment centers" later this week, an Amazon spokesperson told the Journal. "Products will be limited by quantity to enable us to continue prioritizing products and protecting employees, while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into our facilities," the spokesperson continued.

Workers at a Staten Island, New York, Amazon warehouse recently held a strike to protest the company's handling of an employee's coronavirus case; employees at the Amazon-owned grocery chain Whole Foods also called in sick en masse to demand increased workplace protections. Kathryn Krawczyk

the dawn?
Andrew Cuomo says 'the worst' of the pandemic is over 'if we continue to be smart'

1:03 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said people can start to take some comfort in the fact that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic might be at the "beginning of the end," though vigilance is required to keep things that way.

During his daily public address Monday, Cuomo said he thinks "you can say the worst is over" because the virus didn't overwhelm the health care system and it's been proven "we can control the spread."

That said, he cautioned against removing restrictions too fast, or else numbers will shoot right back up. The governor also acknowledged, there won't be a singular moment in many places across the United States, including New York, where things will go back to pre-virus normality. Instead, things will begin to relax incrementally. "There'll be points of resolution over time," he said. "There'll be points where we can say we've accomplished something, we should feel better, we should feel more calm." Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus effects
Last month was the first March since 2002 without a school shooting

12:25 p.m.

For the first March in nearly two decades, there were no school shootings across the United States.

The last time March went without such an incident was in 2002, and even then there were close calls.

While the news may seem heartening in a country where violent incidents at schools have become all too frequent, the relative calm is likely a result of the fact that most schools in the country were shut down at some point during the month because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, crime has decreased in general around the globe because of lockdowns.

On the other hand, gun sales increased significantly during the last month, with March coming in as the second-busiest month ever. Tim O'Donnell

historical comps
Newt Gingrich raves that Trump is just like Theodore Roosevelt

12:11 p.m.

Historian and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has found a historical comparison for President Trump.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday, Gingrich said there are a lot of similarities between Trump and former President Theodore Roosevelt. That's because, in Gingrich's view, they both defy the mainstream "model of the presidency" thanks to a kindred "aggressive" and "entrepreneurial" spirit that often baffles (or baffled in Roosevelt's case) the media or academic experts.

Among the accomplishments of Roosevelt that Gingrich cited in an attempt to illustrate the similarities between the two presidents were the creation of the Rough Riders fighting force during the Spanish-American War, his conservation efforts, the naval histories he wrote in his 20s, the Nobel Peace Prize he won for brokering peace between Russia and Japan in 1906, and the construction of the Panama Canal.

It's questionable whether Trump can match that acumen — for instance, he famously avoided the draft during the Vietnam War because of bone spurs, and while he has published books, including the well-known Trump: The Art of the Deal, Gingrich described Roosevelt's tome on the naval war of 1812 as the "classic study" on the topic. A Nobel prize has also so far eluded Trump, though he's made little secret of the fact he desires one. Tim O'Donnell

trying new things
The Supreme Court will hear arguments via telephone

11:23 a.m.
Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Like the rest of the world, the Supreme Court is taking an unprecedented step to avoid a complete coronavirus shutdown.

From May 4 to May 13, the Supreme Court will hear arguments for 10 cases over the phone for the first time in its history. Those arguments include a case over President Trump's financial records and one that could reshape the future of the electoral college and presidential elections.

While some state and federal courts have heard cases remotely for a while, this is the first time the Supreme Court will hear arguments without physically being together under one roof. The court's next session will run from May 4 to May 13, and during that time they'll be asked to rule if so-called faithless electors in the electoral college can cast their ballots for a candidate other than the one their state voted to support. The court will also undertake a case combining House Democrats' and New York state prosecutors' subpoenas for Trump's financial records.

The Supreme Court has already delivered decisions remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic began, though that wasn't a new practice for the court. The decision to let Wisconsin's primary continue during the pandemic was delivered remotely, but the court had postponed future arguments until deciding to proceed on Monday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Rest in peace
Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson killed in car crash at 36

11:20 a.m.

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed in a car accident in Alabama on Saturday night, a spokesperson for his current employer Tennessee State University confirmed. He was 36.

Jackson played in the NFL from 2006 to 2015, spending most of his 10 years as a backup, though he started 12 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and 15 for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. After a one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, Jackson returned to Seattle for the last three years of his career. Jackson won a Super Bowl ring in 2015 with the Seahawks, coming in for Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter in a blowout victory over the Denver Broncos. He was the only backup quarterback to play in a Super Bowl in the last 20 years.

After his playing days ended, Jackson coached for his alma mater, Alabama State University, before heading north to become the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State.

Wilson sent his condolences to his old teammate. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Navy confirms a sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt has died of coronavirus

11:01 a.m.
USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was ousted after warning of a coronavirus outbreak, has died from COVID-19 complications.

The Navy confirmed on Monday the death of a sailor who was assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt and was admitted into intensive care on April 9. The sailor, whose name wasn't released, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30. This is the first confirmed death of one of the ship's sailors from COVID-19. More than 500 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, and CNN reports that four more sailors were admitted to the hospital over the weekend, citing a defense official.

Earlier this month, Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of duty after writing a letter sounding the alarm about a coronavirus outbreak on USS Theodore Roosevelt. Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said at the time Crozier was removed because he sent the letter, which subsequently leaked, over "non-secure unclassified email" to a "broad array of people." Modly would later resign after controversially telling the Roosevelt crew that Crozier was either "too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer." He apologized for "any confusion this choice of words may have caused," saying he doesn't "think Capt. Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid."

In his letter, Crozier had written, "Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors." Brendan Morrow

