Colleagues surprise doctors with in-hospital ceremony after their wedding is postponed

Dr. Shelun Tsai was supposed to get married on Saturday, but with the wedding postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic, she donned scrubs instead of a gown and went to work at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina.

Tsai is an OBGYN resident, and her colleagues at the Duke Birthing Center decided they had to do something to mark what would have been a happy occasion. "It started out small, that they wanted to make me a wedding dress, then it was a veil, then flowers, and then it became everyone chipping in and jumping onboard," Tsai told Good Morning America.

They made Tsai a gown and bouquet made out of paper, and a Labor and Delivery nurse presided over the symbolic ceremony, with the groom, Dr. Michael Sun, participating via Zoom. After they exchanged vows, Tsai was whisked away on a hospital transportation cart with a "Just Married" sign on the back.

The ceremony was "absolutely amazing," Tsai told GMA. "Every day I feel like we take care of our patients and we're always so thoughtful and love what we do and to see that [my colleagues] also care so much about us and the things that mean so much to us, it was really touching." Catherine Garcia