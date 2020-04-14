See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Colleagues surprise doctors with in-hospital ceremony after their wedding is postponed

2:06 a.m.
Dr. Shelun Tsai.
Facebook/DukeHealth

Dr. Shelun Tsai was supposed to get married on Saturday, but with the wedding postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic, she donned scrubs instead of a gown and went to work at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina.

Tsai is an OBGYN resident, and her colleagues at the Duke Birthing Center decided they had to do something to mark what would have been a happy occasion. "It started out small, that they wanted to make me a wedding dress, then it was a veil, then flowers, and then it became everyone chipping in and jumping onboard," Tsai told Good Morning America.

They made Tsai a gown and bouquet made out of paper, and a Labor and Delivery nurse presided over the symbolic ceremony, with the groom, Dr. Michael Sun, participating via Zoom. After they exchanged vows, Tsai was whisked away on a hospital transportation cart with a "Just Married" sign on the back.

The ceremony was "absolutely amazing," Tsai told GMA. "Every day I feel like we take care of our patients and we're always so thoughtful and love what we do and to see that [my colleagues] also care so much about us and the things that mean so much to us, it was really touching." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
CNN's Jim Acosta expresses concern Trump's 'meltdown' shows he's not 'in control on multiple levels'

2:16 a.m.

"I've covered six presidents, but I've never covered any White House briefing quite like the one tonight," USA Today's Susan Page tweeted Monday night, after President Trump's unusual coronavirus press conference. The event, which lasted a record two and a half hours, included infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci carefully walking back comments about how an earlier response would have saved many lives, a White House-produced video mixing praise for Trump's response with criticism of the media, and Trump incorrectly claiming "total" authority over when states lift their various stay-at-home orders.

Reason senior editor Robby Soave also found Trump's press conference extraordinary.

On CNN, which broadcast much of Trump's speech even while contemporaneously describing it as an angry "propaganda session," White House correspondent Jim Acosta seemed concerned about Trump's wellbeing. "I have to tell you, that is the biggest meltdown I have ever seen from a president of the United States in my career," he said. "I don't think a reasonable person could watch what we just saw over the last hour and conclude that the president is in control. He sounds like he is out of control. And he was ranting and raving for the better part of the last hour during that news conference."

Acosta said by "claiming that he has authorities that he doesn't have," Trump is trying to assert control after East Coast and West Coast governors agreed they would decide when their states would open in a coordinated fashion, with advice from Fauci and other federal experts. "To some extent, top public health officials and governors are working around the president for precisely the reason that we just saw unfold in front of our very eyes over the last hour," he said, "and that is: The president doesn't sound like he's in control on multiple levels." Watch below. Peter Weber

Not So Fast
Trump claims he has 'total' authority over when states can reopen

1:29 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday declared that his "authority is total" when it comes to deciding how and when states reopen their economies.

He made this claim after the governors of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island announced they will coordinate their plans to reopen once it's safe to do so. Each state has come up with its own approach to shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic; California was one of the earliest states to limit large gatherings and ask people 65 and older to stay home, while Arkansas has yet to issue a stay-at-home order.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Trump told reporters that when "somebody's president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's got to be. It's total. It's total. And the governors know that." He went on to assert that governors "can't do anything without approval from the president of the United States." CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins pushed Trump on this, telling him this wasn't true and asking several times who told him that the president has total authority over the states. Trump did not answer, and finally told her, "Enough."

Several Republicans also called Trump out for his remarks, with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) quoting the 10th Amendment and tweeting, "The federal government does not have absolute power." Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley, a Republican witness during the impeachment inquiry into Trump, tweeted that the Constitution "was written precisely" to deny Trump's claim that the president's authority is total. "It also reserved to the states (and individuals) rights not expressly given to the federal government," he added. Catherine Garcia

Beat the Press
Trump berates CBS reporter for noting Trump's own coronavirus video suggests he did nothing in February

12:50 a.m.

After President Trump played a campaign-style video touting his administration's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at Monday's White House press briefing, CBS News correspondent Paula Reid noted that the video jumps from Feb. 6 to March 2, a pretty critical time when the virus was spreading through the U.S. — as The New York Times detailed over the weekend in an article that apparently prompted Trump's anger.

"February, the entire month of February — your video has a complete gap," Reid said. "What did your administration do in February with the time that your travel ban bought you?" "A lot, a lot, and in fact we'll give you a list," Trump said. "What we did — in fact, part of it was up there," in the video. "It wasn't, the video had a gap," Reid noted. Trump pivoted: "Look, you know you're a fake, you know that. Your whole network, the way you cover it, is fake."

Trump's re-election campaign did release a list after the briefing.

Whereas The New York Times' timeline of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic mentions Trump just twice in February — the Trump administration asked Congress for $1.25 billion to respond to the virus on Feb. 24 and strongly advised Americans against traveling to areas in Italy and South Korea on Feb. 29, also banning foreign visitors from Iran — the campaign's timeline includes things like Trump promising to "take all necessary steps" against the coronavirus in his Feb. 2 State of the Union speech, telling reporters Feb. 7 that the U.S. was working with China on the coronavirus, and discussing coronavirus containment efforts in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb. 26.

Trump also publicly downplayed the outbreak throughout February in comments to the press and during the five campaign rallies he held around the country. On Feb. 26, for example, he told reporters: "When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done." Peter Weber

briefings are the new rallies
Trump airs campaign-style video praising his response to COVID-19 during daily briefing

12:06 a.m.
Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump lashed out at the media during Monday's coronavirus briefing, brushing aside criticism as he touted his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, The New York Times published an article detailing how Trump was warned about the potential for a pandemic in January but failed to fully comprehend the severity of what was to come. In response, Trump took time out of his daily coronavirus briefing to play a campaign-style video praising his response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, which as of Monday night has left more than 23,000 people dead.

The video was accusatory in some parts, claiming at one point that "the media minimized the risk from the start," and congratulatory in others, with clips of governors applauding Trump's response to the pandemic. Trump said the video was put together by White House social media director Dan Scavino and other staffers shortly before the briefing.

Trump had several testy exchanges with reporters during Monday's briefing, and was on the defensive throughout, declaring that in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, "everything we did was right." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Putin says Russia has 'a lot of problems' and 'certainly can't relax' when it comes to coronavirus

April 13, 2020
Vladimir Putin.
Alexey Druzhinin/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave a blunt assessment of how his country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

During a televised video conference with senior government officials, Putin said Russia has "a lot of problems, and we don't have much to brag about, nor reason to, and we certainly can't relax. We are not past the peak of the epidemic, not even in Moscow." As of Monday night, there are 18,328 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Russia, double the number five days ago, The New York Times reports. The death toll stands at 148.

About two-thirds of all COVID-19 cases are in Moscow, where state media reports people suspected of having coronavirus are waiting in ambulances for hours before being moved into hospitals. There are shortages of personal protective equipment, ventilators, and medicine across the country, and Putin said "all scenarios of how the situation could develop must be taken into account, including the most difficult and extraordinary ones." Catherine Garcia

Edit

Jill Karofsky wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, beating conservative incumbent

April 13, 2020
Voters line up in Wisconsin.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Jill Karofsky defeated incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly to win a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in last week's election, state election officials said Monday night.

Kelly, who once led the Milwaukee chapter of the conservative Federalist Society, was appointed to the court in 2016 and had the endorsement of President Trump. Karofsky, a judge in Dane County, is a liberal, and now the state Supreme Court's conservative majority has narrowed from 5-2 to 4-3. This was technically a nonpartisan race, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes, but both Karofsky and Kelly received help from political parties. This is only the second time in more than 50 years that a Supreme Court challenger has defeated an incumbent.

The election was held last Tuesday despite attempts by Gov. Tony Evers (D) to postpone in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The results weren't reported until Monday because a court ruled that as long as ballots were postmarked by Election Day, clerks could count them through Monday. There was a "record surge" in absentee voting, the Journal Sentinel reports, in addition to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots in person, despite social distancing guidelines. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
The backlog for COVID-19 testing in New Jersey is getting worse

April 13, 2020
People wait to get tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It's becoming harder, not easier, for people in New Jersey to receive testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus, with some having to sleep in their cars overnight to ensure they are among the lucky ones to get tested.

The New York Times' Rukmini Callimachi found that even when a person is tested, the state has a major backlog, and their test might have to go through a long journey to a lab hundreds of miles away. New Jersey has conducted roughly 115,000 COVID-19 tests, and Gov. Phil Murphy (D) recently admitted when it comes to testing, there are "constraints in the entire food chain." As of Monday night, there are a total of 64,584 confirmed cases in New Jersey, with 2,443 deaths, the Times reports.

Callimachi writes that the initial issue in New Jersey was a lack of test kits, but now there is a shortage of nurses and nasal swabs. Earlier this month, she went to the drive-thru testing site at Bergen Community College in Paramus, where some people got in line the night before to make sure they were one of the 500 people able to get tested.

On the day Callimachi visited, the site ran out of tests by mid-afternoon. The test tubes were put into boxes and covered with ice packs, then driven to the Quest Diagnostics lab in Teterboro. Because there are so many tests being conducted in New York, and only a few hospitals in New Jersey have testing capabilities, this lab has been flooded with specimens. Tests from hospitals also take priority over those that come from drive-thru sites, so Quest decided to send the Bergen Community College tests to a lab in Chantilly, Virginia.

The Virginia lab has a machine that can run 376 tests at a time, with each cycle taking between three to four hours. Quest, however, has to limit the number of tests it runs in a day, because an enzyme necessary for the process is in short supply. Once the tests were completed, Quest sent the results to a federal contractor called Maximus, which then called the patients to let them know whether they tested positive or negative for COVID-19. Read more about the process, and how people Callimachi met dealt with their results once they received them, at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

