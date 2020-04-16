See More Speed Reads
Trump reportedly invites every GOP senator to coronavirus task force — except Mitt Romney

5:06 p.m.

President Trump's new coronavirus task force reportedly includes every single Republican senator except for the only one who voted to remove him from office.

The White House on Thursday announced members of Congress from both parties who are joining a new congressional task force focused on reopening the U.S. economy. It's not exactly a highly exclusive group, as according to NBC News' Alex Moe and The Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus, every Republican in the Senate was invited. Well, all but one: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.).

CNN's Kaitlan Collins confirms that Romney "was not asked to be" on the task force or to join Trump on a call Thursday and that Trump himself "reviewed the list of which lawmakers would be on before it was finalized."

Romney earlier this year was the only Republican in the Senate to vote to convict Trump and remove him from office in his impeachment trial. At the time, he predicted in an interview with Fox News, "The personal consequences, the political consequences that fall on me as a result of that are going to be extraordinary." Brendan Morrow

The Shining spinoff series Overlook headed to HBO Max from J.J. Abrams

5:58 p.m.
J.J. Abrams
Here's J.J.!

J.J. Abrams has his first shows for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max lined up after signing a production deal with WarnerMedia last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Among them is Overlook, a series the Reporter describes as exploring "the untold, terrifying stories" of the hotel from Stephen King's The Shining, featuring "iconic characters from the horror thriller."

Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown will reportedly write and produce after having worked on Castle Rock, another Abrams-produced series based on King's work, for Hulu. Overlook would be the latest project set in the world of The Shining after Doctor Sleep, a film adaptation of King's own The Shining sequel that featured a return to the Overlook Hotel and was a box office disappointment.

A second series Abrams has in the works is a show based DC's Justice League Dark, a team that in the comics has included characters like Swamp Thing and Deadman. And the third show is a 1970s-set drama called Duster which the Reporter says "revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate who goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."

HBO Max's Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly in a statement called this an "amazing start to our association" with Abrams' company Bad Robot, expressing excitement over "Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King." HBO Max is slated to launch in May and cost $15 a month. Brendan Morrow

This Trump campaign ad is extremely confused by his coronavirus response

4:56 p.m.

The Trump campaign is actually not bragging in this campaign ad — at least not as much as it could be.

On Thursday, President Trump's re-election campaign started running a Facebook ad that boasted he's "protecting small businesses and their employees during the coronavirus crisis." It then claims over 17,500 loans had been granted to those small business owners, but then inexplicably understates just how much they received.

Instead of the $350 billion in loans the Paycheck Protection Program doled out until it was drained on Thursday, the Trump ad says he's given out "over $5.4 million to those who need it." $5.4 million divided among 17,500 businesses would only be a little more than $300 for each business, leaving the "over" to do a whole lot of work here. Kathryn Krawczyk

House rules chair recommends letting lawmakers vote by proxy amid pandemic

4:06 p.m.
Jim McGovern.
The chair of the House Rules Committee has unveiled a proposed permitting voting by proxy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) on Thursday announced he's recommending temporarily letting lawmakers who are "unable to travel to Washington due to the pandemic" provide "specific instructions for each vote to a fellow member who has been authorized to cast those votes on their behalf." Many lawmakers have been calling for some form of remote voting to be implemented to avoid having members of Congress travel or gather together during the pandemic.

House members, McGovern said, would need to be given "exact direction" on how to vote every time, so "there would be no ability to give a general proxy." Republicans would need to back the rule change by unanimous consent or a voice vote to avoid having all members vote on it in person, The Hill reports.

"We should not wait for this pandemic to end to make changes to the rules that help us to do our jobs in such an unprecedented time," McGovern said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) previously told The Hill he didn't think proxy voting is "healthy" because "it puts too much power in one hand." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also said earlier this month remote voting presents "serious constitutional, technological and security concerns."

McGovern's vote-by-proxy idea, CNN noted, was something of a "middle ground" between not changing the rules at all and changing them to allow for voting remotely using video technology. McGovern argued his vote-by-proxy proposal would be preferable because it wouldn't rely on "the kind of technology that is susceptible to hacking or interference by foreign bad actors." Brendan Morrow

What senators are telling Trump about reopening the country

3:29 p.m.
Sen. Dick Durbin.
President Trump has tapped a bipartisan group of senators to advise him on reopening the economy, and they're giving him some conflicting suggestions.

On Thursday, Trump called a variety of senators and told them a "a self-administered saliva test" for COVID-19 "and diagnostics to detect antibodies were closer to being widely available," Bloomberg reports. He then asked senators for their thoughts on the current coronavirus situation, with Republican senators pushing for a return to normalcy and Democrats telling Trump to maintain shutdowns and distancing efforts.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) told Trump some state economies could collapse if shutdowns continue; He also acknowledged reopening those economies would lead the virus to "spread faster" in a Wednesday Fox News appearance. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said some rural areas in his state had low COVID-19 infection rates and no deaths, and suggested at least they be allowed to resume economic activities. Trump hinted that might be possible, saying some governors could resume economic activities such as outdoor construction once federal guidelines expire at the end of the month, Bloomberg reports.

Meanwhile, Democratic senators, namely Tom Carper (Del.) told Trump to follow science and "refrain from relaxing rules until the crisis abates," Bloomberg reports. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) went so far as to call for a "Manhattan project" style effort to produce and distribute coronavirus tests. He also called on Trump to create an economic "safety net" for the unemployed and small businesses, as well as ensure health care coverage for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs wrote. Kathryn Krawczyk

Brian Dennehy, award-winning First Blood and Tommy Boy actor, dies at 81

2:49 p.m.
Brian Dennehy.
Brian Dennehy, the award-winning character actor known for his roles in First Blood, Death of a Salesman, and much more, has died at 81.

Dennehy's daughter Elizabeth Dennehy confirmed the news on Thursday, tweeting he died of natural causes not related to COVID-19.

"Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends," his daughter said.

Dennehy delivered some of his most memorable screen performances in First Blood, Tommy Boy, Presumed Innocent, and Cocoon, and he was also known for his stage roles, twice winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for Death of a Salesman and Long Day's Journey Into Night. He also won a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for the television film Death of a Salesman, and he was nominated for six Emmy Awards throughout his career. In 2011, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

Critic Mark Harris remembered Dennehy as "an endlessly dependable, always entirely credible character actor," while Turner Classic Movies' Ben Mankiewicz wrote, "Not a movie made that wasn't at least a little better solely for having Brian Dennehy in the cast."

William Shatner also remembered Dennehy as a "wonderfully talented actor," and Josh Gad praised his Death of a Salesman role in particular as "one of the crowing performances ever delivered" on stage. Brendan Morrow

SNL's Michael Che honors his grandmother, who died from COVID-19, by covering rent for everyone in her building

1:14 p.m.
Michael Che.
"Weekend Update" co-host Michael Che announced Wednesday that he plans to cover a month's worth of rent for all 160 tenants in his late grandmother's apartment building.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," the Saturday Night Live star wrote in a post on Instagram. He added a postscript calling for Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Diddy to help "fix this," asking for "a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST."

Che's grandmother, who lived in one of New York City's 300-plus public housing projects, died on April 5 from COVID-19, the New York Daily News reports. Jeva Lange

Dr. Oz tells Sean Hannity reopening schools may be worth the cost in mortality

1:14 p.m.

Dr. Oz thinks it's about time we reconsider how much good social distancing is actually doing.

Mehmet Oz, the talk show host known for his sometimes sub-par medical advice, made a Fox News appearance on Wednesday night to tell host Sean Hannity "we might be able to open" schools again "without getting into a lot of trouble." He then cited a study from medical journal The Lancet, saying "the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality." "Any life is a life lost," Oz continued, but getting kids back in schools where they're "safe" and "fed ... might be a tradeoff some folks would consider."

Oz made a similar argument on Thursday to Fox & Friends, saying it "really bothered" him that Boston University had already canceled its fall semester.

The study in The Lancet maintains that "Recent modeling studies of COVID-19 predict that school closures alone would prevent only two to four percent of deaths, much less than other social distancing interventions." It does not explicitly argue for reopening schools immediately, though, and instead maintains "combinations of social distancing measures should be considered." Kathryn Krawczyk

