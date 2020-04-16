Trump reportedly invites every GOP senator to coronavirus task force — except Mitt Romney

President Trump's new coronavirus task force reportedly includes every single Republican senator except for the only one who voted to remove him from office.

The White House on Thursday announced members of Congress from both parties who are joining a new congressional task force focused on reopening the U.S. economy. It's not exactly a highly exclusive group, as according to NBC News' Alex Moe and The Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus, every Republican in the Senate was invited. Well, all but one: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.).

52 Senate Republicans have been asked by President Trump to serve on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group. The lone GOP Senator NOT invited... @MittRomney — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) April 16, 2020

The White House announces that all Senate Republicans except Mitt Romney—who voted to impeach Trump on one of two counts in February—have ben invited to join a bipartisan task force on reopening the economy. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) April 16, 2020

CNN's Kaitlan Collins confirms that Romney "was not asked to be" on the task force or to join Trump on a call Thursday and that Trump himself "reviewed the list of which lawmakers would be on before it was finalized."

Romney earlier this year was the only Republican in the Senate to vote to convict Trump and remove him from office in his impeachment trial. At the time, he predicted in an interview with Fox News, "The personal consequences, the political consequences that fall on me as a result of that are going to be extraordinary." Brendan Morrow