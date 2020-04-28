The House of Representatives' plan to return on May 4 has been scrapped

The House of Representatives will not be returning next week after all.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced on Tuesday the House won't be back in session on May 4 as was previously announced. Hoyer had confirmed that date on Monday afternoon, saying after talking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), "We have decided we will come back on the 4th."

But Hoyer announced a change of plans the very next day. He cited the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Washington, D.C., as well as advice from the Capitol physician, Politico reports.

"We made a judgment that we will not come back next week but that we hope to come back very soon," he said.

CNN reports the decision came after "a series of phone calls among House Democrats expressing concern over returning to D.C." amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate is still set to return on May 4, although Politico's Jake Sherman notes the House and the Senate have the same attending physician.

"We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Monday. Following the news from the House on Tuesday, McConnell's communications director said his previous statement about returning next week still stands. Brendan Morrow