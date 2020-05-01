Secret Service paid $33,000 to Trump's D.C. hotel to guard Mnuchin while he lived there

-
Secret Service paid $33,000 to Trump's D.C. hotel to guard Mnuchin while he lived there1:34 a.m.
If flu deaths were counted like COVID-19 deaths, the worst recent flu season evidently killed 15,620 Americans1:34 a.m.
Michigan governor extends coronavirus state of emergency until May 2812:27 a.m.
Trump says U.S. coronavirus 'death totals' per million people 'are really very, very strong'12:21 a.m.
Anderson Cooper announces birth of his 1st child, son WyattApril 30, 2020
American Airlines, United, and Delta to require face masks for all passengersApril 30, 2020
Biden to address Tara Reade allegation on Morning JoeApril 30, 2020
Russian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19April 30, 2020
