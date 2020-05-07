Data shows visitors from other states descended on Georgia once restaurants, salons reopened

-
Data shows visitors from other states descended on Georgia once restaurants, salons reopened9:37 p.m.
Souplantation permanently closing all restaurants due to coronavirus10:19 p.m.
Father and son arrested, charged with murder in shooting of Ahmaud Arbery9:11 p.m.
California governor says state's 1st community spread COVID-19 case happened in a nail salon7:16 p.m.
Trump cryptically tells reporters 'a lot of things' might happen soon following call with Putin5:48 p.m.
JetBlue to terrify New York City in ill-advised tribute to the city's first responders5:43 p.m.
Trump reportedly got 'lava level mad' over potential exposure to coronavirus5:20 p.m.
Tara Reade to Joe Biden: 'You should not be running on character'4:41 p.m.
