Biden: 'I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade'

Those who believe Tara Reade's allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden should maybe not vote for him, according to Biden.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, in an interview on MSNBC again addressed Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 while she worked for him in the Senate. Asked what he would say to women who intended to vote for him in the 2020 presidential election yet are given "serious pause" because they believe Reade's claims, Biden recommended they "vote their heart" and potentially not back him.

"If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me," he said. "I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade."

Biden in the interview also once again denied Reade's allegation and told MSNBC that "to be honest with you, I don't" remember her.

"The truth of the case is nothing like this ever, ever happened," Biden said. "...I give you my word. It never, ever happened."

Reade recently spoke out in an interview with Megyn Kelly in which she called for Biden to drop out of the presidential race, telling him, "You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable." Brendan Morrow