'you and I were there'
Tara Reade to Joe Biden: 'You should not be running on character'

4:41 p.m.

Tara Reade spoke out in an interview with Megyn Kelly this week about her allegation that former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her, calling for him to withdraw from the 2020 race.

Reade, who alleges Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him in the Senate, spoke with Kelly for an interview, the first clip of which was released Thursday afternoon. In it, Reade delivers a message to Biden personally.

"You and I were there, Joe Biden," she said. "Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States."

Asked if she wants Biden to drop out of the race, Reade said, "I wish he would, but he won't."

Reade also said it's been "stunning" to see some Biden surrogates say "really horrible things" about her and that she has not felt safe since coming forward with her allegation.

"His campaign is taking this position that they want all women to be able to speak safely," she said. "I have not experienced that."

Biden broke his silence about Reade's allegation last week, denying it in a statement and interview on MSNBC. "I'm saying unequivocally, it never, never happened," Biden said. "And it didn't. It never happened." Brendan Morrow

russia if you're listening
Trump cryptically tells reporters 'a lot of things' might happen soon following call with Putin

5:48 p.m.
trump putin
JORGE SILVA/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is celebrating throwback Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he spoke on the phone with Putin and the two discussed the so-called "hoax" that was the investigation into Russian election interference, which determined Russia meddled to aid Trump, did not find collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and did not determine whether administration officials sought to obstruct the probe.

Reiterating his displeasure with the investigation, Trump said the "Russia hoax" was "very hard" on the U.S. and Russia's foreign relations. "And we discussed that," said Trump of his call with Putin, also noting he offered to send Russia ventilators to aid COVID-19 patients.

"Things are falling out now and coming in line, showing what a hoax this whole investigation was," claimed Trump, likely referencing the dropped investigation against his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

"I wouldn't be surprised if you see a lot of things happen over the next number of weeks," he ominously added. "This is just one piece of a very dishonest puzzle."

CBS News' Margaret Brennan noted that talk of the Russia "hoax" weren't included in the White House summary of the call. As Bloomberg writes, the statement merely said "the two leaders also covered other bilateral and global issues." Trump did not elaborate on what "things" may "happen" regarding Russia in the upcoming weeks. The Week Staff

today is terrible ideas
JetBlue to terrify New York City in ill-advised tribute to the city's first responders

5:43 p.m.

Nothing says "reassuring" and "soothing" to New Yorkers quite like low-flying commercial airplanes, which is why JetBlue is sending three Airbus A320s to circle the city for an hour on Thursday night, beginning at 7 p.m. "JetBlue's mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever," said the airline's president and chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty, failing to mention JetBlue's apparently duel mission of re-traumatizing first responders and burning about 9,000 pounds of fossil fuel for no good reason.

The "flyover salute" will travel through all five of New York's boroughs, including along the tip of Manhattan, near Ground Zero. The planes will reportedly fly at an altitude of 2,000 feet, which is only about 200 feet higher than the top of the city's tallest building, One World Trade Center.

Incredibly, this is not the first time someone has sought to honor first responders and essential workers by flying airplanes low over the Big Apple. The Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy's Blue Angels similarly buzzed over New York last week to pay tribute to those risking their lives during the pandemic.

In addition to their ill-advised spectacle, JetBlue also seemed to miss the irony of how an aerial show could lead to people congregating in the streets to watch, thereby violating proper social-distancing measures. Because at this point it is not abundantly obvious, the tails of the planes will be decorated with New York themes, including one insisting I ♥ NY. Jeva Lange

Yikes
Trump reportedly got 'lava level mad' over potential exposure to coronavirus

5:20 p.m.
President Trump.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump was reportedly very, very mad about someone else's coronavirus diagnosis.

On Thursday, the White House confirmed a member of the military who worked closely with Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had since tested negative for COVID-19, but Trump was still "lava level mad" he came even close to contracting it, NBC News reports.

The unidentified man was a member of Trump's valet, and started showing coronavirus symptoms Wednesday morning, CNN first reported. He remained "close to the president throughout the day on a consistent basis," NBC News writes. And when Trump found out Thursday that person had been in his vicinity, he "became 'lava level mad' at his staff and said he doesn't feel they are doing all they can to protect him from the virus," a person close to the White House told NBC News.

Trump's concern of personal infection contrasts with his lax attitude toward reopening businesses around the U.S. He explicitly acknowledged Tuesday that reopening the economy would coincide with "more death," but said the risks would be worth it.

Trump denied he had been close with the person who tested positive, saying Thursday "I've had very little personal contact with this gentleman." Instead of his usual weekly tests for COVID-19, Trump said he'll now be tested daily, as did Pence. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Justice Department will drop case against Michael Flynn

3:05 p.m.
Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn.
CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop the criminal case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, The Associated Press first reported.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges of lying to the FBI, but earlier this year, said he wanted to withdraw his plea because he was pressured into giving it. The DOJ sided with Flynn in a Thursday filing, deciding to drop his charges "after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information." Flynn's January 2017 interview with the FBI was "untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn," the DOJ determined, saying it was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

Flynn didn't last long on President Trump's staff — he was fired shortly after it appeared he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI about the nature of his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. But documents unsealed in the past few weeks revealed the FBI may have set out to get Flynn to lie in the first place, posing questions about his actual guilt and whether Trump would extend him a pardon. Kathryn Krawczyk

one-on-one
Tara Reade to offer message for Biden in on-camera interview with Megyn Kelly

2:56 p.m.

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, is about to speak out in an interview with Megyn Kelly.

Kelly announced Thursday she has filmed an interview with Reade, who has alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 and has not appeared to discuss her claim in a major TV interview. Biden last week broke his silence on Reade's allegation after his campaign previously denied it, saying, "This never happened."

"She gets very candid, very emotional, and handles many direct challenges to her account," Kelly told The Hill of the interview. "She also has a message directly for the former vice president."

The interview with Reade is to be released on Kelly's Instagram and YouTube accounts, where the former NBC host has uploaded some interviews since her show was canceled following controversial comments about blackface. Reade reportedly previously canceled a planned interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, Deadline reports. Last month, The New York Times' Ben Smith reported that Fox News was the only network that invited Reade to appear, although Smith reports she later received invitations from CBS and CNN. CNN's Don Lemon recently said Reade canceled an interview due to "security concerns" following Biden's denial.

Reade has also now hired Douglas Wigdor's law firm to represent her, The New York Times reports. Brendan Morrow

fish?!?!?
Sen. Joe Manchin forgot to mute a call with Senate Democrats while he went through an Arby's drive-through

1:53 p.m.
Sen. Joe Manchin.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Contrary to popular belief, people do order fish sandwiches at Arby's.

Senate Democrats recently learned one of their own is among that rare crowd when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) forgot to hit mute when driving through an Arby's drive-through last month. Manchin pulled up to the fast food spot in his home state, asked for a King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, and later learned his mistake after staffers texted him, he tells The Wall Street Journal.

"It's a big piece of fish and it has a big slice of cheese," Manchin described to the Journal. "They were just jealous they weren't getting the good sandwich." Manchin himself may be jealous that unlike West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, he doesn't have a sandwich named after him at his local Arby's.

Manchin is far from the only lawmaker who's been "busted," as he put it, for forgetting to hit mute. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) says his children have repeatedly walked by and told him to "tell [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi to say now is the time to start forgiving student loans." Several described overhearing "colleagues exercising on ellipticals, doing sit-ups, dealing with children, or taking other phone calls," they tell the Journal. And many of them have admittedly skipped showers on days they know they don't have to be on camera. Read more about congressmembers' at-home habits at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

one more time?
Constitutional scholar argues Trump should be impeached over Dr. Bright whistleblower complaint

12:51 p.m.
Donald Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After Dr. Rick Bright's whistleblower complaint, one law professor is arguing for impeaching President Trump a second time.

Bright was recently removed as the director of the Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority while leading vaccine development, a move he alleged was taken because he wouldn't put "politics and cronyism" above science, insisting congressional funding not go toward "drugs, vaccines, and other technologies that lack scientific merit" and limiting the "broad use" of the Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine. He filed an official whistleblower complaint this week alleging "cronyism" at HHS.

Kim Wehle, a constitutional scholar and professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, on Thursday wrote in a piece for The Bulwark that Bright's story must "not be treated as just another Trump administration scandal," arguing it's evidence of Trump's "unabashed corruption" and is a "good reason to once again impeach the president."

Wehle acknowledges that the Republican-controlled Senate again wouldn't remove Trump from office after acquitting him in the Ukraine scandal but argues that "the pandemic creates new reasons to remove the president" and "at least the effort again to remove this singularly unfit president would be a worthy historical act of devotion to the Constitution."

Asked to comment on Bright's complaint this week, Trump dismissed him as "a disgruntled employee that’s trying to help the Democrats win an election." Read Wehle's full piece at The Bulwark. Brendan Morrow

