Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation, asks National Archives to search for her complaint

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time denied former staffer Tara Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993.
"While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated," Biden said. "One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny."
Biden also said he is requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the National Archives to identity a record of a complaint Reade says she filed and release it to the press.
Following the release of his statement, Biden addressed the allegation in an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe, reiterating, "It is not true. I'm saying unequivocally, it never, never happened. And it didn't. It never happened."
Regarding Reade's complaint, asked on MSNBC if he's confident there's no complaint, Biden said, "I'm confident there's nothing. ... I'm not worried about it at all." Later, he also said, "I know of no one who's aware that any complaint was made."
Asked what he would say to Reade, Biden said, "I don't know what is motivating her. I don't know what's behind any of it. But it's irrelevant. It never happened." Brendan Morrow
Several states are lifting their COVID-19 mitigation orders Friday, allowing many businesses to reopen, usually with some health precautions in place. In Georgia, for example, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is lifting shelter-in-place orders for most of the state, even with 37 new coronavirus deaths and 227 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. In Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is allowing restaurants, movie theaters, and retail stores to reopen at 25 percent capacity, a record 50 deaths and 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 were registered Thursday.
The businesses that choose to reopen need workers, and the workers being called back to their jobs face some tough choices.
Some states, most with Republican governors, have underscored that laid-off or furloughed employees who refuse to return to work will be aggressively barred from collecting unemployment benefits. "That's a voluntary quit," said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R). "Therefore, they would not be eligible for the unemployment money." In Oklahoma, where the minimum wage is $7.25, state economic officials encouraged employers to report unwilling workers and discussed scrapping the federal $600-a-week unemployment add-on to encourage people to return to work.
"These states are offering people the choice to endanger your life or starve," says the AFL-CIO's Damon Silvers.
Texas announced Thursday it will relax its unemployment rules so people at high risk of dying from COVID-19, workers who live with high-risk people, or those without child care can still collect unemployment benefits. But everyone else faces some hard choices, especially in the food service industry, as ProPublica's Jessica Huseman explains.
Tipped wage in Texas is $2.13 an hour. Imagine going to work and then only having 1/4th of your customers. No one will do this.
Texas businesses are making it easier for some workers. None of the major movie chains are reopening — they have no new movies to show, Texas Monthly notes — and some smaller and independent restaurants are opting to keep their dining rooms closed rather than reopen with 25 percent of seats. "All restaurants are not created equal as far as ability to generate revenue," Emily Williams Knight, head of the Texas Restaurant Association, tells The Texas Tribune. Peter Weber
Karen Pence assured Fox News on Thursday that her husband had not been informed of the mandatory mask policy until after the Mayo tour concluded. This contradicted a since-deleted tweet from the Mayo Clinic, and two reporters tweeted after Karen Pence's interview that the vice president's office had informed them a day earlier about the Mayo Clinic's policy.
All of us who traveled with him were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that wearing of masks was required by the @MayoClinic and to prepare accordingly. https://t.co/LFqh27LusD
Steve Herman, who covers the White House for VOA News, said the White House Correspondents' Association informed him Pence's office has banned him from further travel on Air Force Two, The Washington Post reports. Pence's office and VOA later said discussions are still ongoing about any possible punishment. Gordon Lubold, who works for The Wall Street Journal, has not been sanctioned by Pence's office for his tweet.
The ostensible issue is Herman violating confidentiality rules. Monday's planning memo was marked "OFF THE RECORD AND FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY," but that standard requirement is typically for security purposes, the Post reports, and "there's some question about how long the obligation lasts — whether it is permanent or only applies to the period before and during the trip." Herman's tweet was nearly 48 hours after the trip. Pence's office declined to comment. Peter Weber
President Trump let the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's voluntary COVID-19 mitigation guidelines expire Thursday and several states are lifting some or all of their social distancing rules Friday, trying to balance public health against economic activity. Alabama, Georgia, Maine, and Tennessee are allowing their stay-at-home orders to expire, as is Texas, where restaurants, movie theaters, malls and retail stores can open at 25 percent capacity despite the number of coronavirus deaths hitting new highs. Other states, like Florida, are lifting their orders on Monday, while more than 20 states are keeping the social distancing rules in place. Public health officials warn that lifting measures without adequate testing and tracing measures could led to new outbreaks. Peter Weber
"We've now surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases and 60,000 deaths in the span of about two months," Seth Meyers noted on Thursday's Late Night. "That's a staggering, heartbreaking number. Or, as Donald Trump put it at the end of his press conference on Monday: Job well done!" In reality, he said, thanks to Trump's inaction, "the country is broken down into districts, we're facing meat shortages, and the Postal Service is warning it could collapse — we're like a week away from Trump announcing the first annual Hunger Games."
It isn't just Trump doing the happy talk. Jared Kushner called the federal response a "success story" on Wednesday, then chided "the eternal lockdown crowd" making "jokes on late-night television." Meyers thanked Kushner for watching and assured him late-night hosts just want "a plan for reopening things safely. You think I don't want things to open up? I used to do a show with multiple shirts and zero wasps! I worked in a building that had 50 lunch options!"
Trump is letting his social distancing guidance expire Friday, Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. But he "doesn't want everything to go back to normal because we're ready for it to go back to normal. He wants everything to go back to normal because he's bored" and misses his rallies.
Meanwhile, "multiple polls show Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in swing states," Colbert said, "but in an interview, Trump said, 'I don't believe the polls. ... I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put in a man who's incompetent.' You're right: the people of this country wouldn't; the Electoral College, on the other hand, they're fine with it."
Trump was actually "so upset about his poll numbers last week, he threatened to sue his campaign manager," Jimmy Kimmel laughed. Trump keeps "saying everything is great while simultaneously blaming everyone who isn't him for why it's all so terrible." For example, he said, "Trump keeps complaining that his administration inherited bad tests, which makes no sense because, well, No. 1, you can't have a test for a virus before the virus exists, and No. 2, he's in no position to be complaining about inheriting anything."
"Despite all that," Kimmel said, "the president is optimistic about the prospect of getting this country open for business very soon."
The Daily Show laid out Trump's four-step plan. Watch below. Peter Weber
A lot changed in the world while Graham Walters was at sea.
The 72-year-old British rower set off from the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on Jan. 25, bound for Antigua. It was his fifth time rowing across the Atlantic, and the third time by himself. His goal was to break a few world records, and on Wednesday, after 96 days and about 3,000 miles of rowing, he was successful.
The Ocean Rowing Society, the official Guinness World Records adjudicators for rowing, declared that he is now the oldest person to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo, the oldest person to row across any ocean solo, and the oldest person to row an ocean more than once.
There was some drama at the last minute, when Walters was blown off course about six miles from the Antiguan shore. He received assistance from the coast guard, but was still able to secure his world records. Walters told The Guardian it feels "fantastic" to have have made the journey, which raised more than $3,700 for wounded veterans, but acknowledged it's hard to fully comprehend how different things are because of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's like I have been in a bubble and have now woken up in an alternative universe," he said. Catherine Garcia
The U.S. now has more than 63,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, and most experts say that's almost certainly an undercount. Still, if you compare that number to the 2017-18 flu season, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates killed 61,000 people, it looks like COVID-19 might be similar to a bad flu — President Trump has made this point, as have many conservative media personalities. But the data so far show that this new coronavirus is much more lethal than the flu, and Dr. Jeremy Samuel Faust has an explanation.
Faust, a Harvard Medical School instructor and emergency physician at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, wrote in Scientific American that he started wondering about the flu-to-COVID comparisons when it occurred to him that in nearly eight years of hospital work, "I had almost never seen anyone die of the flu." Neither had any of the colleagues he called around the country. So he did some research, and this is what he found:
The 25,000 to 69,000 numbers that Trump cited do not represent counted flu deaths per year; they are estimates that the CDC produces by multiplying the number of flu death counts reported by various coefficients produced through complicated algorithms. These coefficients are based on assumptions of how many cases, hospitalizations, and deaths they believe went unreported. In the last six flu seasons, the CDC's reported number of actual confirmed flu deaths — that is, counting flu deaths the way we are currently counting deaths from the coronavirus — has ranged from 3,448 to 15,620. [Jeremy Faust, Scientific American]
So in an apples-to-apples comparison, matching the second week of April's COVID-19 deaths to the worst week of the past seven flu seasons, "the novel coronavirus killed between 9.5 and 44 times more people than seasonal flu," Faust writes. Read his entire essay at Scientific American. Peter Weber
In 2017, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spent several months living in a suite at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., with the Secret Service paying more than $33,000 to rent the adjoining room in order to screen his packages and visitors, three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.
Billing records show the Secret Service was charged $242 per night, which at the time was the maximum rate federal agencies were typically allowed to pay for a room. The room was rented for 137 nights, and the final bill, footed by taxpayers, was $33,154. Mnuchin stayed at the hotel while looking for a home to purchase in Washington. A Treasury Department spokesperson told the Post Mnuchin paid for his suite with his own money, and was able to negotiate a discounted rate.
When asked by the Post if Mnuchin considered how much it would cost taxpayers to have the Secret Service rent a hotel room for an extended period of time, the spokesperson said, "The secretary was not aware of what the U.S. Secret Service paid for the adjoining room."
Renting a room in order to guard a Treasury secretary is standard Secret Service practice, people familiar with the matter told the Post, but during other administrations, the president didn't own the hotel that was being paid. The Trump Organization has not revealed how much federal agencies have paid to the company since Trump's 2017 inauguration, but using public records, the Post has found more than 170 payments from the Secret Service to Trump properties, for a total of more than $620,000. Many of these payments stem from the Secret Service accompanying Trump on trips to his own hotels. Read more at The Washington Post.Catherine Garcia