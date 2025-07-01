Trump sues LA over immigration policies

He is suing over the city's sanctuary law, claiming it prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: A protester demonstrates near Dodger Stadium during a protest against the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and ICE immigration raids on June 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Protesters are calling for the Dodgers organization, which has a significant Latino fan base, to do more to support immigrant communities. A series of federal immigration raids have sparked widespread protests and compelled the Trump administration to activate members of the California National Guard and bring in U.S. Marines against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom and city leaders.
A protester demonstrates near Dodger Stadium against ICE immigration raids on June 21, 2025 in Los Angeles
(Image credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
What happened

The Trump administration sued Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the LA City Council Monday over the city's sanctuary law, which prevents local law enforcement from using city resources to aid federal immigration actions.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

