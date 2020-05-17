Republican governor, senator have different reactions to crowded bars in their states

While Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) admitted footage of crowded bars in Wisconsin "concern, probably, all of us," he also said he understood the patrons' desire to relieve some of their frustrations after being "pent up" for quite some time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Johnson's view, they were "celebrating a little freedom" as the state rolls back its lockdown measures.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson on crowded bars in his state: "I certainly see a small subsegment of Wisconsinites celebrating a little freedom. We've all been pent up, we've all been frustrated, and so I think they took that occasion" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/yfTJgyW5IY — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 17, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) was a little less forgiving, telling CNN's Jake Tapper that he was "absolutely" concerned by crowded bars filled with mask-less customers in Columbus. DeWine said he has discussed steps to handle similar situations in the future if they keep occurring.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reacts to photographs of crowded bars in his state: "Candidly, we've worked with the attorney general ... and we're going to do what we have to do if these things in fact occur across Ohio" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/89ByMrwxMf — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 17, 2020

DeWine and Johnson both seemed to agree, however, that their respective state populations were, by and large, still taking social distancing guidelines seriously. Johnson said that despite the images shown on CNN were, it wasn't representative of the state as a whole. Tim O'Donnell