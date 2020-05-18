Barr says FBI discovered 'significant ties' between Pensacola shooter and Al Qaeda

-
Barr says FBI discovered 'significant ties' between Pensacola shooter and Al Qaeda12:04 p.m.
-
Cuomo encourages New York pro sports teams to prepare for no-fans re-opening1:10 p.m.
-
Democrats find it 'troubling' IG ousted after briefing State Department on Saudi weapons sale investigation11:54 a.m.
-
Trump is hemorrhaging older voters, polls show10:24 a.m.
-
Texas' coronavirus confinement enforcement was reportedly more strict in border cities than elsewhere10:22 a.m.
-
Coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promise in early trial, Moderna says10:11 a.m.
-
More than 100 countries are calling for an independent investigation into the coronavirus crisis8:52 a.m.
-
Fed chair says full economic recovery could take 18 months8:35 a.m.
12:04 p.m.
1:10 p.m.
Democrats find it 'troubling' IG ousted after briefing State Department on Saudi weapons sale investigation
11:54 a.m.
10:24 a.m.
Texas' coronavirus confinement enforcement was reportedly more strict in border cities than elsewhere
10:22 a.m.
10:11 a.m.
More than 100 countries are calling for an independent investigation into the coronavirus crisis
8:52 a.m.
8:35 a.m.