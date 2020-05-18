See More Speed Reads
'brutal culmination of years of planning'
Barr says FBI discovered 'significant ties' between Pensacola shooter and Al Qaeda

12:04 p.m.
Pensacola Naval Air Station
Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Department of Justice officials announced Monday the FBI has obtained evidence linking the gunman who shot and killed three people and wounded eight at Pensacola, Florida's Naval Air Station last year to Al Qaeda.

CNN and The New York Times on Monday reported that investigators discovered ties between the Pensacola shooting suspect, Mohammed Alshamrani, and Al Qaeda after breaking through his iPhones' encryption, and Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray subsequently confirmed the development in a news conference.

"The phones contained information previously unknown to us that definitively establishes Alshamrani's significant ties to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, not only before the attack, but before he even arrived in the United States," Barr said.

The Department of Justice in January called the Pensacola shooting an "act of terrorism," saying that Alshamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force member, was motivated by "jihadist ideology." On Monday, Wray said Alshamrani had been "connecting and associating with a number of dangerous" Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula operatives and talked with AQAP in the months prior to the attack. Wray also called the shooting the "brutal culmination of years of planning and preparation by a longtime AQAP associate."

The Justice Department previously asked Apple for help in decrypting the shooter's two iPhones, but Wray on Monday said that the FBI received "effectively no help from Apple" and that "unfortunately, the technique that we developed" to access the phones "is not a fix for our broader Apple problem" because of its "pretty limited application." Brendan Morrow

Play ball
Cuomo encourages New York pro sports teams to prepare for no-fans re-opening

1:10 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that New York is a "ready, willing, and able partner" for major professional sports hoping to start or re-start their seasons in the state — albeit without fans — amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Cuomo said he encourages those leagues to start planning to play, which many are already doing.

Cuomo joked that while he personally wants to watch the Buffalo Bills play football on Sundays this fall, his stance on sports returning is "objective" and his fandom is not "subverting" his role as governor. "I think this is in the best interest of all the people and the best interest in the state of New York," he said. "Even though I do have a coincident personal agenda because I want to watch the Bills."

Cuomo's optimism about sports returning comes at a time when New York, the state hardest hit by the virus, seems to be on a sustained downward trajectory when it comes to coronavirus cases and deaths, even in its epicenter, New York City. Still, there's a long way to go and many of the state's more populous areas have yet to begin the first phase of re-opening. Tim O'Donnell

more to it?
Democrats find it 'troubling' IG ousted after briefing State Department on Saudi weapons sale investigation

11:54 a.m.
Eliot Engel.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats were already concerned about President Trump's dismissal of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Friday, but they think they've found a new wrinkle, The Washington Post reports.

Linick's ouster reportedly came on the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform personal tasks for him and his wife was being looked at by the federal watchdog. Democrats have requested the White House hand over all records related to Linick's firing on suspicion that it may have been retaliatory.

Now, House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) says he's found another possible reasoning behind the move — Engel provided a statement to the Post that said he had learned Linick's office was investigating Trump's emergency declaration last year that fast-tracked weapons sales to Saudi Arabia. Committee Democrats also reportedly discovered the State Department was recently briefed on the conclusions of that investigation.

There's no telling if the briefing had any role in Linick's firing, but Engel said it's "troubling" that Pompeo wanted Linick "pushed out before this work could be completed." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Ouch
Trump is hemorrhaging older voters, polls show

10:24 a.m.
Trump supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Several of President Trump's previously reliable voting blocs are starting to slide into former Vice President Joe Biden's territory.

Trump proved popular among older voters, and unexpectedly so in Rust Belt states like Michigan and Wisconsin, back in the 2016 election. But polls show Trump is sliding among those once-promising voting blocs, and even in formerly solid Republican states such as Arizona.

The age gap between the two main political parties has been clear for decades: Younger voters tend to go for Democrats, while older people vote Republican, FiveThirtyEight notes. That proved true once again in 2016, where Trump won not only voters over 65 but also those between 45 and 64. But recent polls — and even reportedly Trump's private polling — show he's faltering among those age groups. Trump's average margin of four percent over Hillary Clinton in 2016 among voters age 45-64 has fallen to give Biden a 1.4 percent average advantage in that group. And while Trump won voters over 65 by 13.3 percent the last election around, he's now losing them by a percentage point to Biden, polls show.

The New York Times has suggested those floundering numbers could stem from Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and older voters aren't the only group that could turn on him because of it. Republican leaders in states that went for Trump in 2016 warn he could lose this year if voters are worried about their health and the economy; top advisers and GOP officials in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin all shared this prediction with Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

quarantine rules
Texas' coronavirus confinement enforcement was reportedly more strict in border cities than elsewhere

10:22 a.m.
Greg Abbott.
Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

While Texas GOP leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, openly railed against local officials for fining or even jailing (which is now forbidden) residents for breaching the state's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Dallas Morning News reports that their criticism seems to have been disproportionately directed at the state's largest counties, while the order was more strictly enforced in border cities.

The Morning News analyzed data from eight counties and nine cities across the state, finding that the most populous areas mostly relied on voluntary compliance with the order, while local authorities in just three border counties issued at least 2,600 citations and made 200 arrests for violations such as not wearing a face mask, having too many people in the same car, or breaking curfew.

The city of Laredo, situated on the border, issued almost six times as many citations as Texas' five most populous cities — Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth — combined.

But, the Morning News notes, it appears those incidents mostly flew under the radar. "The elephant in the room is it wasn't until a blonde-haired Caucasian woman got involved that the interests of our political leaders were piqued," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said, referring to the criticism of the jailing of Shelley Luther, who opened her Dallas salon in defiance of the order.

Two Laredo women, Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, were arrested before Luther for offering cosmetic services, but it was Luther's arrest that sparked a change.

Republicans pushed back against the idea that their criticism, or lack thereof, was racially motivated; Lt. Government Dan Patrick said government overreach was "egregious" wherever it occurred, while Matt Mackowiak, a Republican consultant, said the geography-based backlash was natural, since Dallas gets "a lot more attention than Laredo." Read more at The Dallas Morning News. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Coronavirus vaccine candidate shows promise in early trial, Moderna says

10:11 a.m.
Moderna headquarters on May 08, 2020 in Cambridge
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Moderna has revealed some promising findings on its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The company said Monday that during the phase one trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine it has been developing, eight patients developed antibodies at levels that were on par with those who recovered from the virus, Stat News reports.

Moderna described the interim data from this trial as "positive," with Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks saying that the findings, though early, "substantiate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease and advance our ability to select a dose for pivotal trials."

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Arturo Casadevall told The Washington Post that "the fact that the vaccine elicited neutralizing antibody amounts comparable or higher to those found in convalescent sera [plasma] is very encouraging," although the Post noted that this "represents only a first step in a long process to bring a vaccine to market." But Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel told the Post that "we are very, very happy," noting "the vaccine was generally safe."

Moderna is moving into phase two of its clinical trials, having received approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and it says the third phase is expected to begin in the summer. Zaks told The New York Times that if all goes well, doses of a vaccine could potentially be available by the end of this year or early next year, and in terms of how many would be ready, he said "we're doing our best to make it as many millions as possible." Brendan Morrow

on board
More than 100 countries are calling for an independent investigation into the coronavirus crisis

8:52 a.m.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
AFP via Getty Images

The two-day, virtual World Health Assembly meeting has begun as more than 100 countries back a resolution calling for a probe into the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resolution at the annual assembly calls for an investigation into the global response coordinated by the World Health Organization to the coronavirus crisis, per NBC News. A draft mentioning the need for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the response to COVID-19 is being supported by 116 countries out of 194, including Australia, Britain, Russia, and members of the European Union, Reuters reports. The European Union is presenting the resolution, which also mentions identifying "the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population."

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a remote speech at the assembly on Monday claimed the country has acted "with openness and transparency" during the crisis, saying any investigation should only occur after the virus is under control, BBC News reports.

President Trump last month announced funding to the World Health Organization would be put on hold "while its mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic is investigated," accusing the organization of having a "dangerous bias towards the Chinese government." When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for a coronavirus inquiry last month, Axios notes that China "accused Australia of doing the United States' political bidding." The resolution that has the support of more than 100 countries, though, doesn't actually name China, The Washington Post notes.

The United States, Reuters reports, appears likely to back the resolution at the World Health Assembly, with U.S. Ambassador Andrew Bremberg saying, "My hope is that we will be able to join consensus." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus recovery
Fed chair says full economic recovery could take 18 months

8:35 a.m.
Jerome Powell.
Federal Reserve via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Sunday that the full recovery from lockdowns intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus could take until late 2021. "This economy will recover; it may take a while," Powell said on CBS's 60 Minutes.

Powell described the crisis as the "biggest shock that the economy's had in living memory." The coronavirus lockdowns have brought much of the economy to a halt, leaving tens of millions of Americans jobless. Powell has urged Congress and the White House to provide more support for individuals and businesses if the pandemic drags on. He said that the economy would recover steadily in the second half of 2020, "assuming that there's not a second wave of the coronavirus." Harold Maass

