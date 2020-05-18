See More Speed Reads
reopening plan
Thousands of French schools reopened. A coronavirus resurgence shut some of them down again.

1:33 p.m.
A school reopens in France.
SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

What's happening in France's schools is calling into question whether kids can return just yet.

About 40,000 preschools and primary schools in parts of France hit less hard by COVID-19 reopened last week, while another 150,000 junior high students return to class on Monday. But while class sizes were capped at 15 students and only about a third of the country's students went back, some schools saw a "worrying" flareup of new coronavirus cases and had to quickly shut down again, The Associated Press reports.

A total of 70 new COVID-19 cases linked to schools were reported since they'd reopened, French Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Monday. Affected schools, including seven in northern France, were quickly closed again. The coronavirus' incubation period can be upwards of two weeks, so those 70 people were probably infected before they went back to school, Blanquer said.

Blanquer didn't say whether those infected were students or teachers. Some people — President Trump included — have suggested opening up schools would be less problematic than other businesses because young people generally haven't gotten as sick from COVID-19. But children's potential to spread coronavirus, as shown in France, coupled with the inflammatory Kawasaki disease spreading among young people and thought to be connected to COVID-19, call into question whether that's safe and possible. Read more at The Associated Press. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus fallout
The coronavirus pandemic could indirectly cause measles outbreaks, CDC warns

2:48 p.m.
MMR vaccine.
George Frey/Getty Images

The falling rate of routine vaccinations for young children in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic could lead to measles outbreaks in the future, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in a report published Monday.

Aside for hepatitis B vaccines, which are typically administered in the hospital at birth, the CDC found that vaccinations fell across all age groups among babies and toddlers after analyzing immunization data from Michigan. The decline is likely linked to more Americans skipping doctors' appointments because of the pandemic.

For the 16-month age group, coverage for all recommended vaccines declined, the report found, including measles-containing vaccinations, which dropped from 76.1 percent in May 2019 to 70.9 percent this year. "The observed declines in vaccination coverage might leave young children and communities vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles," the CDC wrote in its findings. "If measles vaccination coverage of 90 percent to 95 percent (the level needed to establish herd immunity) is not achieved, measles outbreaks can occur."

Of course, last May's numbers figures fall short of the herd immunity figure, as well, and there have been multiple outbreaks in the U.S. over the last few years. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Marc Maron opens up in heartbreaking podcast about the sudden death of partner Lynn Shelton

1:27 p.m.
Marc Maron and Lynn Shelton
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In a gut-wrenching new episode of his podcast WTF, comedian Marc Maron reflected on the death of his partner, the beloved director Lynn Shelton.

Shelton, known for directing films like Humpday and Your Sister's Sister as well as episodes of shows from Mad Men to GLOW, died suddenly over the weekend from a blood disorder at 54. Maron opened up on Monday about the shocking loss that left the film and television community reeling.

"I loved her," Maron said. "I loved her a lot. And she loved me, and I knew that. And I don't know that I'd ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually, I did not. I have not."

Maron said that he and Shelton both thought she had strep throat and that she made an appointment to see a doctor after her fever wouldn't go down; she had tested negative for COVID-19. Shelton collapsed in the middle of the night prior to the appointment and was rushed to the hospital, and although doctors "tried everything they could," she was taken off life support, Maron said.

"I've never felt grief like this, or this bad," Maron said. "Lynn Shelton was an amazing person, an amazing artist. Powerful woman, powerful, charismatic, joyful presence in the world, and she's gone. It's a horrendous loss for a lot of people."

Tributes poured in for the Little Fires Everywhere director over the weekend, from everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Mindy Kaling, and Maron said it's "really helping" that so many have reached out. The bulk of the podcast episode consisted of a conversation recorded between Maron and Shelton in 2015, when they first met; Maron reflected that after she left, he immediately called his producer to say, "There is an alternate reality where I'm with that person." Listen to the full, emotional episode here. Brendan Morrow

Play ball
Cuomo encourages New York pro sports teams to prepare for no-fans re-opening

1:10 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday that New York is a "ready, willing, and able partner" for major professional sports hoping to start or re-start their seasons in the state — albeit without fans — amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Cuomo said he encourages those leagues to start planning to play, which many are already doing.

Cuomo joked that while he personally wants to watch the Buffalo Bills play football on Sundays this fall, his stance on sports returning is "objective" and his fandom is not "subverting" his role as governor. "I think this is in the best interest of all the people and the best interest in the state of New York," he said. "Even though I do have a coincident personal agenda because I want to watch the Bills."

Cuomo's optimism about sports returning comes at a time when New York, the state hardest hit by the virus so far, seems to be on a sustained downward trajectory when it comes to coronavirus cases and deaths, even in its epicenter, New York City. Still, there's a long way to go and many of the state's more populous areas have yet to begin the first phase of re-opening. Tim O'Donnell

'brutal culmination of years of planning'
Barr says FBI discovered 'significant ties' between Pensacola shooter and Al Qaeda

12:04 p.m.
Pensacola Naval Air Station
Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Department of Justice officials announced Monday the FBI has obtained evidence linking the gunman who shot and killed three people and wounded eight at Pensacola, Florida's Naval Air Station last year to Al Qaeda.

CNN and The New York Times on Monday reported that investigators discovered ties between the Pensacola shooting suspect, Mohammed Alshamrani, and Al Qaeda after breaking through his iPhones' encryption, and Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray subsequently confirmed the development in a news conference.

"The phones contained information previously unknown to us that definitively establishes Alshamrani's significant ties to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, not only before the attack, but before he even arrived in the United States," Barr said.

The Department of Justice in January called the Pensacola shooting an "act of terrorism," saying that Alshamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force member, was motivated by "jihadist ideology." On Monday, Wray said Alshamrani had been "connecting and associating with a number of dangerous" Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula operatives and talked with AQAP in the months prior to the attack. Wray also called the shooting the "brutal culmination of years of planning and preparation by a longtime AQAP associate."

The Justice Department previously asked Apple for help in decrypting the shooter's two iPhones, but Wray on Monday said that the FBI received "effectively no help from Apple" and that "unfortunately, the technique that we developed" to access the phones "is not a fix for our broader Apple problem" because of its "pretty limited application." Brendan Morrow

more to it?
Democrats find it 'troubling' IG ousted after briefing State Department on Saudi weapons sale investigation

11:54 a.m.
Eliot Engel.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats were already concerned about President Trump's dismissal of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Friday, but they think they've found a new wrinkle, The Washington Post reports.

Linick's ouster reportedly came on the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform personal tasks for him and his wife was being looked at by the federal watchdog. Democrats have requested the White House hand over all records related to Linick's firing on suspicion that it may have been retaliatory.

Now, House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) says he's found another possible reasoning behind the move — Engel provided a statement to the Post that said he had learned Linick's office was investigating Trump's emergency declaration last year that fast-tracked weapons sales to Saudi Arabia. Committee Democrats also reportedly discovered the State Department was recently briefed on the conclusions of that investigation.

There's no telling if the briefing had any role in Linick's firing, but Engel said it's "troubling" that Pompeo wanted Linick "pushed out before this work could be completed." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Ouch
Trump is hemorrhaging older voters, polls show

10:24 a.m.
Trump supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Several of President Trump's previously reliable voting blocs are starting to slide into former Vice President Joe Biden's territory.

Trump proved popular among older voters, and unexpectedly so in Rust Belt states like Michigan and Wisconsin, back in the 2016 election. But polls show Trump is sliding among those once-promising voting blocs, and even in formerly solid Republican states such as Arizona.

The age gap between the two main political parties has been clear for decades: Younger voters tend to go for Democrats, while older people vote Republican, FiveThirtyEight notes. That proved true once again in 2016, where Trump won not only voters over 65 but also those between 45 and 64. But recent polls — and even reportedly Trump's private polling — show he's faltering among those age groups. Trump's average margin of four percent over Hillary Clinton in 2016 among voters age 45-64 has fallen to give Biden a 1.4 percent average advantage in that group. And while Trump won voters over 65 by 13.3 percent the last election around, he's now losing them by a percentage point to Biden, polls show.

The New York Times has suggested those floundering numbers could stem from Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and older voters aren't the only group that could turn on him because of it. Republican leaders in states that went for Trump in 2016 warn he could lose this year if voters are worried about their health and the economy; top advisers and GOP officials in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin all shared this prediction with Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

quarantine rules
Texas' coronavirus confinement enforcement was reportedly more strict in border cities than elsewhere

10:22 a.m.
Greg Abbott.
Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

While Texas GOP leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, openly railed against local officials for fining or even jailing (which is now forbidden) residents for breaching the state's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Dallas Morning News reports that their criticism seems to have been disproportionately directed at the state's largest counties, while the order was more strictly enforced in border cities.

The Morning News analyzed data from eight counties and nine cities across the state, finding that the most populous areas mostly relied on voluntary compliance with the order, while local authorities in just three border counties issued at least 2,600 citations and made 200 arrests for violations such as not wearing a face mask, having too many people in the same car, or breaking curfew.

The city of Laredo, situated on the border, issued almost six times as many citations as Texas' five most populous cities — Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Fort Worth — combined.

But, the Morning News notes, it appears those incidents mostly flew under the radar. "The elephant in the room is it wasn't until a blonde-haired Caucasian woman got involved that the interests of our political leaders were piqued," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said, referring to the criticism of the jailing of Shelley Luther, who opened her Dallas salon in defiance of the order.

Two Laredo women, Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, were arrested before Luther for offering cosmetic services, but it was Luther's arrest that sparked a change.

Republicans pushed back against the idea that their criticism, or lack thereof, was racially motivated; Lt. Government Dan Patrick said government overreach was "egregious" wherever it occurred, while Matt Mackowiak, a Republican consultant, said the geography-based backlash was natural, since Dallas gets "a lot more attention than Laredo." Read more at The Dallas Morning News. Tim O'Donnell

