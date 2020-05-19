Judge rules all voters in Texas can apply for mail-in ballots during pandemic

-
Judge rules all voters in Texas can apply for mail-in ballots during pandemic9:27 p.m.
Experts warn 1 in 8 museums worldwide may not be able to reopen8:36 p.m.
Belmont Stakes to be held June 207:31 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talcum-based baby powder in U.S., Canada6:39 p.m.
Matt Lauer sounds pretty happy about The New York Times' criticism of Ronan Farrow6:14 p.m.
Trump defends hydroxychloroquine use by claiming NIH-funded study was actually 'phony'5:34 p.m.
Taliban's reduction in violence touted by Trump officials didn’t actually happen, inspector general report finds5:29 p.m.
University of Cambridge nixes in-person lectures for 2020-21 academic year, but may allow smaller classes4:43 p.m.
