Higher Ed
University of California system to eliminate SAT and ACT requirements

1:28 a.m.
UCLA.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The University of California regents voted unanimously on Thursday to halt SAT and ACT testing requirements through 2024 and eliminate them completely for California students by 2025.

Under the plan put together by UC President Janet Napolitano, the UC system will break away from the SAT and ACT tests and develop its own way of assessing applicants. Starting in 2022, standardized test results will be optional for applicants, and eliminated completely for California students in 2025. The goal is for the UC system to have its own assessment by the fall of that year.

This is an "incredible step in the right direction," John Pérez, chair of the UC Board of Regents, told the Los Angeles Times. Critics of standardized testing say it is not equitable, favoring wealthier students over those who are underprivileged, and is a weak way to assess applicants. Those in favor of keeping the SAT and ACT requirements in place believe removing them will lead to grade inflation and ill-prepared students gaining admission.

The College Board, which owns the SAT, and ACT say their tests are not biased and take into consideration inequalities in education. For more on how the UC system currently weighs standardized testing scores and a surprising study about the SATs and disadvantaged students, visit the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia

reopening for business
Universal Orlando aims to reopen on June 5

2:06 a.m.
Universal Studios Orlando.
AP Photo/John Raoux

Universal Orlando is proposing reopening to the public on June 5, a plan that has been endorsed by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force but must still get approval from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Universal Orlando executive John Sprouls said the parks would start reopening on June 1, with only team members allowed on property. On June 3 and 4, access would be granted to some Universal Orlando passholders.

When Universal is open to the public, capacity will be limited, and all visitors will have to wear masks and get their temperatures checked. Workers will also have their temperatures taken, and will frequently clean and disinfect chairs, tables, and other high-touch areas. Interactive play areas will not be open, and water and mist elements will be turned off on rides.

All of Orlando's major theme parks shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Universal is the first to announce an intended reopening date. Catherine Garcia

Coronavirus politics
Has Trump successfully politicized the pandemic?

1:17 a.m.
A billboard in New York
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

A new poll from Politico and Harvard's School of Public Health found that Americans are broadly concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic — 78 percent of respondents called their state's outbreak a "serious problem," including 88 percent of Democrats, 63 percent of Republicans, and 77 percent of independents. But there is a sharp new partisan divide about how to respond.

When asked if nonessential businesses — like hair salons, gyms, malls — should be allowed to reopen in their state, 51 percent said no, not until the spread of COVID-19 has been contained, while 46 percent said yes. But 61 percent of Republicans favored opening all businesses now, as President Trump has been forcefully pushing, while 69 percent of Democrats backed keeping nonessential businesses closed, a position most public health experts prefer.

"What we have here is a very real partisan split that you don't expect to find in a public health epidemic," Robert Blendon, the Harvard health policy professor who helped design the poll, tells Politico. "I think the president and many Republican leaders in the Congress have really defined getting the economy going as a critical issue, where Democrats don't buy into that focus." The poll was conducted May 5-10 among 1,007 adults and has a margin of error of ±3.5 percentage points.

Trump has been trying to get Americans to subscribe to the idea of transitioning to a feeling of normalcy, and he has succeeded in one way, John Harris argues at Politico: "The incumbent president has managed to make American politics the first arena of national life to return to something recognizable as normal." Harris explains:

Campuses are still closed, and may yet be for months to come. Most people still don't feel it's safe to visit aging relatives. ... But political culture has returned to something close to its pre-pandemic state. People are filled with resentment and malice toward their fellow citizens. They are arguing over eccentric or ephemeral controversies. They are sanctimoniously and often hypocritically denouncing the sanctimoniousness and hypocrisy of their opponents. Above all, many influential voices across the ideological spectrum are united in the assumption that the most important subject — constant and all-consuming — to be thinking and talking about is Trump. [John Harris, Politico]

Trump is "trying to get American politics back to normal, as he understands the word," Harris writes. "At least in some narrow ways he knows it's working." Read his column at Politico. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Connecticut girl sends more than 1,500 art kits to kids in shelters and foster care

12:17 a.m.

Chelsea Phaire has one goal: to make art available to everyone.

The 10-year-old from Danbury, Connecticut, launched Chelsea's Charity so she could send crayons, colored pencils, markers, gel pens, paper, and coloring books to kids in homeless shelters and foster care. Two years ago, Phaire witnessed gun violence, and began to use art as therapy. It helped her so much that she wanted to share the experience with other kids going through trauma.

Phaire launched her charity last August on her birthday, asking friends to donate art supplies in lieu of presents. With those materials, she was able to put together 40 art kits for a homeless shelter in New York. She set up an Amazon wishlist so people from around the country could donate items, and in the first five months of her charity, Phaire distributed nearly 1,000 kits.

Prior to the pandemic, Phaire and her mom would meet with the kids receiving the art kits, but now they are sending the supplies instead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Chelsea's Charity has sent more than 1,500 kits out to children in 12 states. "I feel good inside knowing how happy they are when they get their art kits," Phaire told CNN. "I have definitely grown as a person because of this. Now my dream is to meet every kid in the entire world and give them art. Who knows, maybe if we do that and then our kids do that, we'll have world peace." Catherine Garcia

Yikes
Washington finds it paid out hundreds of millions in fraudulent unemployment benefits

May 21, 2020
An unemployment application.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

"Sophisticated criminals" have used stolen information to fraudulently receive hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits from the state of Washington.

Suzi LeVine, commissioner of Washington's Employment Security Department, revealed on Thursday that imposters have used the stolen identities of tens of thousands of state residents to apply for benefits. LeVine said an investigation is underway, with the state and federal law enforcement working to try to get the money back. She was unable to give any specific numbers, as this is an active case. "These are very sophisticated criminals who have pretty robust collections of information on people, and they are activating and monetizing that information," she said.

Last week, several media outlets reported on a Secret Service alert about a Nigerian fraud ring targeting Washington as part of an attempt to commit large-scale fraud against a state unemployment program, The Associated Press reports. LeVine said prior to this, officials had become suspicious when employers began calling and saying they received information about benefits that their workers did not request.

LeVine said countermeasures have been taken that "prevented hundreds of millions of additional dollars from going out to criminals and have prevented thousands of fraudulent claims being filed." Now, applicants who set up direct deposit will have to wait longer for their payments, as the state is taking extra time to verify claims.

Since businesses first began to close in March because of the coronavirus, more than 1.1 million people in Washington have filed for unemployment benefits, AP reports. Washington's maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $790, the country's second-highest amount, which "does make us a more attractive target overall," LeVine said. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

May 21, 2020
Ramzan Kadyrov.
Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty Images

Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya's strongman leader, was flown to Moscow and hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, Russian state media reported Thursday.

Kadyrov is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who installed him as head of the Chechen Republic in 2007. The Tass news agency said Kadyrov has "suspected coronavirus" and is "currently under medical observation." Baza, an online news outlet, said Kadyrov arrived in Moscow on Wednesday after his flu-like symptoms became worse, and he has sustained lung damage.

Since he came to power, a cult of personality has developed around Kadyrov. He has been accused of human rights abuses, including torture and murder, and does not have a clear successor, The Guardian reports. Catherine Garcia

stay home
Baltimore mayor asks Trump to cancel Memorial Day visit: It sends 'the wrong message' to residents

May 21, 2020
Bernard Jack Young.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young on Thursday asked President Trump to "please stay home" and not visit the city's Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine on Memorial Day.

Baltimore is under a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus, and Young said in a statement the city has worked "closely with our health professionals to educate the public about the benefits of social distancing and staying home, unless leaving for an essential reason, like visiting a doctor or picking up groceries. That President Trump is deciding to pursue nonessential travel sends the wrong message to our residents, many of whom have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus."

Young wishes that Trump, "as our nation's leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend." Not only does a trip to Baltimore send "a conflicting message to our residents, his visit requires personnel and equipment and has a price tag that our city, which is still dealing with the loss of roughly $20 million in revenue per month, simply can't afford to shoulder."

The White House announced on Wednesday that Trump would spend part of Memorial Day at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, which is currently closed to the public. Trump has called Baltimore a "rat and rodent infested mess," and was greeted by protesters last September when he came to the city for an event. On Thursday evening, the White House said Trump isn't going to cancel his plans, as "the brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the president will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our nation's history." Catherine Garcia

petty crocker
Trump says he took mask off at Ford plant because he 'didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it'

May 21, 2020

President Trump said he briefly wore a mask during his Thursday visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, but took it off before facing reporters because "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

Earlier this week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed an executive order prohibiting nonessential visits to manufacturing facilities. On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said she would not block Trump's visit, but did pen an open letter imploring him to wear a mask during his tour of the Ford plant. "Anyone who has potentially been recently exposed [to coronavirus], including the president of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility, but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus," she wrote.

Trump told reporters that he did wear a mask "in the back area," but was "given a choice." He also praised his appearance, saying, "Honestly, I think I look better in the mask." Ford executives who accompanied Trump wore face coverings, and in a statement, the company said Bill Ford, its executive chairman, "encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived. He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The president later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit." Catherine Garcia

