University of California system to eliminate SAT and ACT requirements

The University of California regents voted unanimously on Thursday to halt SAT and ACT testing requirements through 2024 and eliminate them completely for California students by 2025.

Under the plan put together by UC President Janet Napolitano, the UC system will break away from the SAT and ACT tests and develop its own way of assessing applicants. Starting in 2022, standardized test results will be optional for applicants, and eliminated completely for California students in 2025. The goal is for the UC system to have its own assessment by the fall of that year.

This is an "incredible step in the right direction," John Pérez, chair of the UC Board of Regents, told the Los Angeles Times. Critics of standardized testing say it is not equitable, favoring wealthier students over those who are underprivileged, and is a weak way to assess applicants. Those in favor of keeping the SAT and ACT requirements in place believe removing them will lead to grade inflation and ill-prepared students gaining admission.

The College Board, which owns the SAT, and ACT say their tests are not biased and take into consideration inequalities in education. For more on how the UC system currently weighs standardized testing scores and a surprising study about the SATs and disadvantaged students, visit the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia