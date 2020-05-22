Coronavirus rates are still spiking worldwide

In less than two weeks, global coronavirus cases have spiked by more than a million, a sobering sign that there is still a long way to go before the pandemic begins to ease up, The Wall Street Journal reports. This week, the world topped 5 million coronavirus cases, up from 3.85 million two weeks ago. There have been more than 333,000 deaths worldwide since the outbreak began, with nearly 100,000 in the United States.

Wednesday of this week saw the highest daily spike in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as well, with at least 106,000 in a single 24-hour period, the WHO reports. Yet it is almost certain that official tallies are under-representing the number of deaths. New data out of Michigan, for example, seems to suggest that the state undercounted hundreds of COVID-19 deaths, while "the full toll of the pandemic in U.S. nursing homes will remain unknown because a new rule intended to collect the data doesn't require facilities to report deaths and infections that occurred before early May," The Wall Street Journal writes.

There has been good news, too: This week, London reported an entire 24-hour period of no new COVID-19 cases, while the state of Georgia is looking increasingly like an unexpected coronavirus success story. Additionally, the biotech company Moderna announced Monday that its potential COVID-19 vaccine showed promising early results in clinical trials, with patients developing antibodies similar to those in people who've recovered from the disease. You can follow the latest scientific advancements against the coronavirus pandemic with The Week's free Solving COVID newsletter here. Jeva Lange