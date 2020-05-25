California releases new coronavirus guidelines for religious services, limiting number of worshipers

Once local officials in California give the all clear to resume religious services in their counties, houses of worship must follow strict guidelines, including limiting attendance to 25 percent of a building's capacity.

The guidelines for reopening churches in the state were released Monday by the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA. The capacity must stay at 25 percent during the first 21 days, and then the California Department of Public Health will review and provide further directions, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Other requirements include all worshipers having their temperatures checked and everyone having to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer. Congregants will be advised not to hug, shake hands, sing, or hold potlucks, and pulpits, altars, donation boxes, and pews will be disinfected frequently.

The state made it clear that churches, mosques, synagogues, and other houses of worship should not rush to resume in-person activity, instead recommending they "continue to facilitate remote services and other related activities for those who are vulnerable to COVID-19, including older adults and those with co-morbidities."

Since California enacted its stay-at-home order in March to slow the spread of coronavirus, religious institutions have been livestreaming their services. Some churches have been defiant, including the Assembly of God in Redwood Valley, which held services on May 10; nine cases of coronavirus have been linked to this service, which included singing, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia