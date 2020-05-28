Boston Marathon canceled, replaced by a virtual event

The Boston Marathon was canceled on Thursday for the first time in its 124-year history, with organizers saying it will be replaced by a virtual event.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the marathon was postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14. More than 30,000 runners participate in the marathon and as many as one million bystanders watch, making social distancing impossible. "It became clear as this crisis developed that Sept. 14 was less and less plausible," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

For the virtual marathon, participants who are able to verify they ran 26.2 miles on their own in less than six hours will receive a medal, t-shirt, runner's bib, and program. The virtual event will be held between Sept. 7 and 14, and those who do not want to participate can ask for their entry fees back. Walsh said canceling the in-person race is "a challenge, but meeting tough challenges is what the Boston Marathon is all about." Catherine Garcia