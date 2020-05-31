-
As protests intensify, Trump tweets: 'FAKE NEWS!'11:37 p.m.
Curfew imposed in Los Angeles County as looting erupts in Santa Monica and Long Beach10:17 p.m.
Trump reportedly moved to underground bunker during Friday's White House protests9:28 p.m.
Minnesota attorney general to assist prosecutor with George Floyd cases8:52 p.m.
Tanker truck plows into crowd of protesters in Minneapolis8:13 p.m.
Trump claims he will designate anti-fascist activists as terrorists7:40 p.m.
The White House is reportedly divided over whether Trump should address the nation amid protests1:07 p.m.
National security adviser rejects the idea that 'systemic racism' plagues U.S. law enforcement12:26 p.m.
