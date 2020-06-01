Trump tweets Brian Kilmeade's insistence that 'white supremest groups' didn't overtake protests

President Trump has made a point of emphasizing that there were no obvious "white supremests" at protests across the U.S. this weekend.

Several peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, as well as police brutality and systemic racism as a whole, had turned violent across the country as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters and as people destroyed buildings. It all prompted Trump to declare anti-facist activists domestic terrorists on Sunday, and to share Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade's condemnation of the group.

On Monday's show, Kilmeade declared that he didn't "see any indication that there were any white supremest groups mixing in" to protests, blaming unrest instead on "antifa." Trump tweeted that quote, and copied Kilmeade's oft-used, made-up term "white supremest" instead of saying "white supremacist."

“I don’t see any indication that there were any white supremest groups mixing in. This is an ANTIFA Organization. It seems that the first time we saw it in a major way was Occupy Wall Street. It’s the same mindset.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends TRUE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

Kilmeade didn't explain how he was able to identify "white supremest groups" or distinguish them from antifa supporters. He also mischaracterized antifa as an "organization," while it is rather a just a broad designation for activists who oppose the oppression of minority groups. Kathryn Krawczyk