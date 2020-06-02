U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter deployed low over D.C. to run off protesters, counterinsurgency-style

President Trump ordered hundreds of active-duty uniformed military personnel from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Washington, D.C., on Monday to help restore "law and order" in the capital, and said if "a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them." Trump can deploy U.S. military forces in D.C., but elsewhere he either needs the consent of the governor or he has to invoke the Insurrection Act, a 1807 law that is rarely used in modern times.
"As scores of protesters made their way into Washington D.C.'s Chinatown district, a Blackhawk helicopter with U.S. Army markings descended to rooftop level, kicking up dirt, debris, and snapping trees that narrowly missed several people," The New York Times reports. "The maneuver, often conducted by low flying jets in combat zones to scare away insurgents, is known as a show of force." This "'show of force' snapped branches off trees and shattered some storefront windows," The Washington Post adds, citing local reporters.
Military helicopters hover over protesters in D.C. after ‘mandatory curfew’@Dacheslow
Some people think President Trump's threat to send the U.S. military into American cities to restore "law and order" is a frightening assault on civil liberties. Fox News host Tucker Carlson called it a good first step in a long and winding monologue Monday night.
"When the mobs came, they abandoned us," Carlson began. "This is how nations collapse, when no one in authority keeps order." He called the protesters "the worst people in our society" and the rioters "vicious psychopaths" who are "trying to topple our political system." Americans "must protect ourselves and our families," he said, "but we cannot allow ourselves to become like they are. We are not animals, we are Americans." Our leaders "set us against each other," he said, shifting gear, but "we will love our neighbors relentlessly and in spite of all of it, not just because they look like us or share our political views, but we love them because they are human beings and they are Americans. Those are the ties that bind us together, the bonds our leaders seek to destroy. We can't let them."
That's where the unity ended. Carlson showed a carefully curated, mostly context-free Twitter video montage of mostly black looters and rioters attacking mostly white people — if your own social media feed is filled with videos of police violence against peaceful protesters and bystanders, this is an alternative view, because Carlson suggested there are no peaceful protesters. He attacked Democratic leaders, saying they can't criticize the protesters because "these are their voters cleaning out the Rolex store," but he spent most of his energy slamming "so-called conservative leaders," name-checking Vice President Mike Pence and the president of the Heritage Foundation, and criticizing Nikki Haley for saying all Americans must be upset about police killing George Floyd.
Then Carlson turned to Trump, showing a clip of a Fox News correspondent chased out of Lafayette Square on Friday night by protesters. "If you can't keep a Fox News correspondent from getting attacked directly across from your house, how can you protect my family?" Carlson asked. "How are you going to protect the country? How hard are you trying? On Twitter the next morning, the president reassured America that he and his family were just fine. Their federally funded body guards had kept them safe. He did not mention protecting the rest of the nation, much of which was then on fire. He seemed aware only of himself."
"The first requirement of leadership is that you watch over the people in your care," Carlson said. "People will put up with almost anything if you do that. You can regularly say embarrassing things on television, you can hire Omarosa to work at the White House. All of that will be forgiven if you protect your people. But if you do not protect them, or worse than that, if you seem like you can't be bothered to protect them, then you're done. It's over. People will not forgive weakness." He went on to applaud Trump's military ultimatum, called his St. John's Church photo-op a "powerful symbolic gesture," trashed Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, and suggested that white people aren't treated equally under the law. "Our leaders are weak," Carlson said. "Predators know it. That's why this is happening." Watch below. Peter Weber
Twin sisters Valerie and Vanessa Gonzalez have done almost everything together, including finishing high school at the top of their class.
The 17-year-olds are set to graduate from Pacific High School in San Bernardino, California, this month. Valerie is valedictorian, completing her senior year with a 4.62 GPA, and Vanessa is right behind her — she has a GPA of 4.61, and will serve as salutatorian. "We definitely relied on each other," Vanessa told the San Bernardino Sun. "We would help each other on essays on how to explain main points. We studied together for tests."
Combined, Valerie and Vanessa took 18 Advanced Placement classes, but also found time to participate in extracurricular activities. Their principal, Natalie Raymundo, told the Sun the sisters are "great examples of exactly what we hope for our students. They're well-rounded, have a lot of experience, and do their work with flair, with humility and integrity. They make us proud."
The twins will take separate paths this fall, with Valerie studying environmental science at the University of California Riverside and Vanessa heading to UCLA to major in biochemistry. Catherine Garcia
Ty Stephenson found that the best way to explore his hometown was by using his own two feet.
Stephenson, a 19-year-old college student, lives in Blacksburg, Virginia. Last July, he became inspired by a man who ran on every public street in San Francisco, and decided to do the same in Blacksburg. Stephenson picked up a map from the city, and found that there were 492 roads he could run. Late last summer, he hit the pavement, first running streets near his parents' house before moving on to other parts of town.
He has always loved exploring and being outside, and was in no rush to check off every street — Stephenson told The Roanoke Times he won't live in Blacksburg forever, and wanted to savor his runs. He discovered beautiful views at the top of hills and a meadow that he never knew existed. Sometimes he was joined by friends, and at the end of the every run, he would grab a yellow highlighter and mark the streets on his map.
On May 17, Stephenson finished his quest, after going on 60 runs and covering 314 miles. He learned that adventure can be found in your own backyard, no passport necessary. "I just think life's too short to wait for those places that are exotic or something when we have so many cool places so close to us," he told The Roanoke Times.Catherine Garcia
At least two police officers were injured on Monday night in Buffalo, New York, after an SUV barreled into a group of law enforcement officers at a George Floyd protest.
Video shot at the protest shows officers tackling a man who was being interviewed by someone with a television camera, and others using their batons to hit demonstrators, The Associated Press reports. Gunfire is then heard in the background, and an SUV is shown plowing into the officers before speeding off. The protesters were told to leave the area, and tear gas was fired into the crowd.
Both officers have been hospitalized and are in stable condition. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the SUV driver and passengers are believed to be in police custody. Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge told AP two people were shot during the protest and are receiving treatment; it is unclear if they were involved in an officer-related shooting. Catherine Garcia
"Trump and his family were rushed to an underground bunker on the White House complex as protests raged outside the building on Friday evening," CNN says. "Trump wasn't seen on Sunday and spent most of Monday behind closed doors — leading to concern even from his allies that he was absent at a moment of national crisis."
CNN's Kaitlan Collins said the photo op appeared to be very last minute and reiterated that the excursion "was driven in part by that he was upset by coverage of the fact that he had been rushed to the underground bunker on Friday night." "Oh, my God," Anderson Cooper said, shaking his head. "Wow." "That is what sources are saying, Anderson," Collins responded. "We are in trouble," Cooper said. "He wanted to be seen outside the gates," Collins explained.. "Of course he did," Cooper sighed.
"You know, he always talks about the world laughing, that the world is laughing at the governors right now," Cooper said. "They're not laughing at the governors, they're standing in horror over what is happening. The only people that the world is laughing at is the president of the United States, and this event? As I said, if it wasn't so dangerous and disgusting, it would be funny because it is so low-rent and just sad." Collins comes on at the 4:18 mark. Peter Weber
The Episcopal bishop of Washington, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, didn't know that President Trump was visiting St. John's Church on Monday evening until she turned on the news.
The church is across the street from the White House, and was damaged in a fire set during protests on Sunday night. Before Trump walked over on Monday, peaceful demonstrators at Lafayette Square were dispersed by police using tear gas. Once he arrived, Trump stood in front of the church for photos, and announced that the book in his hand was a Bible. He stayed for a few minutes, then strolled back to the White House.
This left Budde "outraged," she told The Washington Post. Budde said she "was not given even a courtesy call, that they would be clearing [the area] with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop." Before he went to the church, Trump held a briefing where he threatened to send the military to cities in order to crush protests. Seeing him just minutes later, holding a Bible which Budde said "declares that God is love," stung the bishop.
"Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence," she said. "We need moral leadership, and he's done everything to divide us, and has just used one of the most sacred symbols of the Judeo-Christian tradition." Rev. Robert Fisher, the church rector, told the Post St. John's is "a space for grace" and "a place where you can breathe. Being used as a prop, it really takes away from what we're trying to do." He doesn't want the main story to be about the fire at St. John's, but rather the "more important message that we have to address racism in this country." Catherine Garcia
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has ruled that George Floyd's death was a homicide, with Floyd experiencing "a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained."
Floyd, 46, died last week after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on his neck and kept it there for several minutes. The incident was recorded, and Floyd is heard saying, "I can't breathe."
The medical examiner's office released its report on Monday, listing Floyd's cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." The document said Floyd had coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, and there were "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation." The office also cautioned that its finding is "not a legal determination of culpability or intent, and should not be used to usurp the judicial process."
Earlier in the day, the Floyd family released the results of a private autopsy it commissioned, which listed "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" as the cause of death. Attorney Benjamin Crump said there was also "neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain."
The officer who put his knee on Floyd's neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who were on the scene have been fired, but not charged with any crimes. Catherine Garcia