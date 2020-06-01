Trump's St. John's Church photo op was reportedly in reaction to reports of him hiding in White House bunker

-
Trump's St. John's Church photo op was reportedly in reaction to reports of him hiding in White House bunkerJune 1, 2020
2 officers injured after being hit by SUV at Buffalo protest12:16 a.m.
Episcopal bishop 'outraged' Trump used her diocese's church 'as a prop'June 1, 2020
Medical examiner's report states George Floyd died by homicideJune 1, 2020
Tear gas used to clear protesters so Trump could visit St. John's ChurchJune 1, 2020
Sen. Chris Murphy calls on Twitter to remove GOP lawmaker's tweet about hunting peopleJune 1, 2020
Trump calls himself the 'law and order president,' threatens to deploy military to citiesJune 1, 2020
5 dead after new Ebola outbreak hits CongoJune 1, 2020
