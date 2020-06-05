Minneapolis agrees to ban police chokeholds and require officers step in when they see excess force

-
Minneapolis agrees to ban police chokeholds and require officers step in when they see excess force3:12 p.m.
-
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns from board and calls for a black candidate to replace him3:03 p.m.
-
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay explains how a person of color is almost more likely to become president than a lead on The Bachelor3:02 p.m.
-
Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband is going to fight former RHONJ star Joe Giudice in a celebrity boxing match2:46 p.m.
-
Oscar voters vowed not to support Selma because of cast's 'I can't breathe' shirts, David Oyelowo and Ava DuVernay say2:12 p.m.
-
Labor activists want to reform police unions. Union leaders don't want to talk about it.1:37 p.m.
-
Cate Blanchett had 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'1:36 p.m.
-
Chuck Grassley is now openly berating Trump on Twitter over his watchdog firings12:54 p.m.
3:12 p.m.