Sen. Mitt Romney marches in D.C. anti-racism protest

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday joined an anti-racism protest in Washington, D.C., becoming the first Republican senator known to participate in a demonstration following the death of George Floyd.

Romney marched alongside evangelicals protesting injustice and racism, The Washington Post reports. In an interview, Romney said he wanted to find "a way to end violence and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter." He also tweeted two photos from the protest, with the caption, "Black Lives Matter." Organizers said they did not know Romney planned on participating.

On Saturday, the senator tweeted a picture of his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, marching in a Civil Rights protest in the Detroit area. His dad, he wrote, once said, "Force alone will not eliminate riots. We must eliminate the problems from which they stem." Catherine Garcia