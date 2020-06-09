Formerly homeless teen graduates as valedictorian of his class

-
Formerly homeless teen graduates as valedictorian of his class1:57 a.m.
Minnesota police confirm slashing car tires of reporters, others during Minneapolis protests3:21 a.m.
Trump's campaign spent $400,000 on cable news ads in D.C., reportedly to assuage Trump's re-election angst2:21 a.m.
This mother-daughter duo fulfilled their goal of graduating med school together1:20 a.m.
Watch The Washington Post clinically dismantle various White House claims about the Lafayette Square debacle12:54 a.m.
Army will now consider removing Confederate leaders' names from bases12:03 a.m.
Bon Appétit editor-in-chief stepping down after brown face photo resurfacesJune 8, 2020
Portland police chief steps down amid George Floyd protestsJune 8, 2020
