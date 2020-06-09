Air Force Gen. Charles Brown becomes first black military service chief after unanimous Senate confirmation

Gen. Charles Brown was confirmed Tuesday by the Senate as the Air Force's new chief of staff, making him the country's first-ever black service chief and the first black American to sit on the Joint Chiefs of Staff since Colin Powell was chair between 1989 and 1993, The Hill notes.

It was a pretty easy choice for the often contentious upper chamber, as it turns out — the Senate confirmed Brown unanimously, which is not a common sight in Washington, D.C.

We don't see a lot of unanimous votes in the Senate these days. https://t.co/88I7yMjRB8 — Andrew Clevenger (@andclev) June 9, 2020

Brown is taking over for Gen. David Goldfein, who is expected to retire later this summer. Since 2018, Brown has served as the commander of Pacific Air Forces, and he also previously led the U.S. Air Forces Central Command in 2015 and 2016. Before that, he served multiple tours across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, piloting an F-16 fighter jet.

Brown's swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place Aug. 6. Tim O'Donnell